2011 Bonnaroo lineup: Eminem, Arcade Fire, Lil Wayne headlining

The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival nabbed at least one giant hip-hop act last year — Jay-Z — but this year, they nabbed two. Lil Wayne and Eminem are among the headliners of the four-day fest, alongside Arcade Fire and jam masters Widespread Panic.

Organizers announced the full lineup this morning, with other names including The Black Keys, My Morning Jacket, String Cheese Incident, Robert Plant & Band of Joy, Mumford & Sons, The Strokes, The Decemberists, Alison Krauss & Union Station, Florence + the Machine, Girl Talk, Primus, Big Boi, Gregg Allman and Robyn. All names below.

The 10th annual event runs June 9-12 in Manchester, Tenn., with tickets going up this Saturday (Feb. 19) at 12 p.m. (noon) EST via bonnaroo.com.

Among the festivals highlights is the collaboration between Dr. John and The Original Meters, performing their 1974 album “Desitively Bonnaroo” in its entirety. That record is the source of the festival’s moniker. Dr. John will also be performing with the Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach during its SuperJam tradition performance.

Notably, too, the Buffalo Springfield set will feature Richie Furay, Stephen Stills, Neil Young, Rick Rosas and Joe Vitale. Gogol Bordello’s Eugene Hutz has been tapped as the curator of this year’s specialty venue, Global Gypsy Punk Revue, which will likely be a late-night dance spot.

This year’s headlining comedy lineup is forthcoming.

What do you think of the lineup?

Here are the current confirmed artists for the 2011 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival:

Eminem
Arcade Fire
Widespread Panic
The Black Keys
Buffalo Springfield feat Richie Furay, Stephen Stills, Neil Young, Rick Rosas, Joe Vitale
My Morning Jacket
Lil Wayne
String Cheese Incident
Robert Plant & Band of Joy
Mumford & Sons
The Strokes
The Decemberists
Ray Lamontagne
Bassnectar
Iron & Wine
Girl Talk
Primus
Dr. John and The Original Meters performing Desitively Bonnaroo
Alison Krauss & Union Station
Pretty Lights
Florence + the Machine
SuperJam with Dan Auerbach and Dr. John
Explosions In The Sky
STS9
Gogol Bordello
Beirut
Big Boi
Scissor Sisters
Gregg Allman
Ratatat
Global Gypsy Punk Revue curated by Eugene Hütz
Robyn
Warren Haynes Band
Deerhunter
Opeth
Atmosphere
Old Crow Medicine Show
Bootsy Collins & the Funk University
Wiz Khalifa
Matt & Kim
Grace Potter & The Nocturnals
The Del McCoury Band & the Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Mavis Staples
Béla Fleck and the Flecktones
Chiddy Bang
Jovanotti
Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers
Loretta Lynn
Cold War Kids
The Walkmen
Devotchka
Wanda Jackson
Neon Trees
Portugal. The Man
Sleigh Bells
Amos Lee
Best Coast
Dãm-Funk & Master Blazter
The Sword
The Drums
The Black Angels
School of Seven Bells
J. Cole
Nicole Atkins & the Black Sea
Wavves
!!!
Junip
Freelance Whales
Justin Townes Earle
Ryan Bingham & The Dead Horses
Deer Tick
Band of Skulls
Sharon Van Etten
Abigail Washburn
Omar Souleyman
Twin Shadow
Kylesa
Man Man
The Low Anthem
Alberta Cross
Railroad Earth
Jessica Lea Mayfield
Smith Westerns
The Head and the Heart
Karen Elson
Beats Antique
22-20s
Phosphorescent
Clare Maguire
Hayes Carll

 

