2011 Bonnaroo lineup: Eminem, Arcade Fire, Lil Wayne headlining

The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival nabbed at least one giant hip-hop act last year — Jay-Z — but this year, they nabbed two. Lil Wayne and Eminem are among the headliners of the four-day fest, alongside Arcade Fire and jam masters Widespread Panic.

Organizers announced the full lineup this morning, with other names including The Black Keys, My Morning Jacket, String Cheese Incident, Robert Plant & Band of Joy, Mumford & Sons, The Strokes, The Decemberists, Alison Krauss & Union Station, Florence + the Machine, Girl Talk, Primus, Big Boi, Gregg Allman and Robyn. All names below.

The 10th annual event runs June 9-12 in Manchester, Tenn., with tickets going up this Saturday (Feb. 19) at 12 p.m. (noon) EST via bonnaroo.com.

Among the festivals highlights is the collaboration between Dr. John and The Original Meters, performing their 1974 album “Desitively Bonnaroo” in its entirety. That record is the source of the festival’s moniker. Dr. John will also be performing with the Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach during its SuperJam tradition performance.

Notably, too, the Buffalo Springfield set will feature Richie Furay, Stephen Stills, Neil Young, Rick Rosas and Joe Vitale. Gogol Bordello’s Eugene Hutz has been tapped as the curator of this year’s specialty venue, Global Gypsy Punk Revue, which will likely be a late-night dance spot.

This year’s headlining comedy lineup is forthcoming.

What do you think of the lineup?

Here are the current confirmed artists for the 2011 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival:

Eminem

Arcade Fire

Widespread Panic

The Black Keys

Buffalo Springfield feat Richie Furay, Stephen Stills, Neil Young, Rick Rosas, Joe Vitale

My Morning Jacket

Lil Wayne

String Cheese Incident

Robert Plant & Band of Joy

Mumford & Sons

The Strokes

The Decemberists

Ray Lamontagne

Bassnectar

Iron & Wine

Girl Talk

Primus

Dr. John and The Original Meters performing Desitively Bonnaroo

Alison Krauss & Union Station

Pretty Lights

Florence + the Machine

SuperJam with Dan Auerbach and Dr. John

Explosions In The Sky

STS9

Gogol Bordello

Beirut

Big Boi

Scissor Sisters

Gregg Allman

Ratatat

Global Gypsy Punk Revue curated by Eugene Hütz

Robyn

Warren Haynes Band

Deerhunter

Opeth

Atmosphere

Old Crow Medicine Show

Bootsy Collins & the Funk University

Wiz Khalifa

Matt & Kim

Grace Potter & The Nocturnals

The Del McCoury Band & the Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Mavis Staples

Béla Fleck and the Flecktones

Chiddy Bang

Jovanotti

Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers

Loretta Lynn

Cold War Kids

The Walkmen

Devotchka

Wanda Jackson

Neon Trees

Portugal. The Man

Sleigh Bells

Amos Lee

Best Coast

Dãm-Funk & Master Blazter

The Sword

The Drums

The Black Angels

School of Seven Bells

J. Cole

Nicole Atkins & the Black Sea

Wavves

!!!

Junip

Freelance Whales

Justin Townes Earle

Ryan Bingham & The Dead Horses

Deer Tick

Band of Skulls

Sharon Van Etten

Abigail Washburn

Omar Souleyman

Twin Shadow

Kylesa

Man Man

The Low Anthem

Alberta Cross

Railroad Earth

Jessica Lea Mayfield

Smith Westerns

The Head and the Heart

Karen Elson

Beats Antique

22-20s

Phosphorescent

Clare Maguire

Hayes Carll