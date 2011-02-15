2011 Bonnaroo lineup: Eminem, Arcade Fire, Lil Wayne headlining

The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival nabbed at least one giant hip-hop act last year — Jay-Z — but this year, they nabbed two. Lil Wayne and Eminem are among the headliners of the four-day fest, alongside Arcade Fire and jam masters Widespread Panic.
Organizers announced the full lineup this morning, with other names including The Black Keys, My Morning Jacket, String Cheese Incident, Robert Plant & Band of Joy, Mumford & Sons, The Strokes, The Decemberists, Alison Krauss & Union Station, Florence + the Machine, Girl Talk, Primus, Big Boi, Gregg Allman and Robyn. All names below.
The 10th annual event runs June 9-12 in Manchester, Tenn., with tickets going up this Saturday (Feb. 19) at 12 p.m. (noon) EST via bonnaroo.com.
Among the festivals highlights is the collaboration between Dr. John and The Original Meters, performing their 1974 album “Desitively Bonnaroo” in its entirety. That record is the source of the festival’s moniker. Dr. John will also be performing with the Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach during its SuperJam tradition performance.
Notably, too, the Buffalo Springfield set will feature Richie Furay, Stephen Stills, Neil Young, Rick Rosas and Joe Vitale. Gogol Bordello’s Eugene Hutz has been tapped as the curator of this year’s specialty venue, Global Gypsy Punk Revue, which will likely be a late-night dance spot.
This year’s headlining comedy lineup is forthcoming.
What do you think of the lineup?
Here are the current confirmed artists for the 2011 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival:
Eminem
Arcade Fire
Widespread Panic
The Black Keys
Buffalo Springfield feat Richie Furay, Stephen Stills, Neil Young, Rick Rosas, Joe Vitale
My Morning Jacket
Lil Wayne
String Cheese Incident
Robert Plant & Band of Joy
Mumford & Sons
The Strokes
The Decemberists
Ray Lamontagne
Bassnectar
Iron & Wine
Girl Talk
Primus
Dr. John and The Original Meters performing Desitively Bonnaroo
Alison Krauss & Union Station
Pretty Lights
Florence + the Machine
SuperJam with Dan Auerbach and Dr. John
Explosions In The Sky
STS9
Gogol Bordello
Beirut
Big Boi
Scissor Sisters
Gregg Allman
Ratatat
Global Gypsy Punk Revue curated by Eugene Hütz
Robyn
Warren Haynes Band
Deerhunter
Opeth
Atmosphere
Old Crow Medicine Show
Bootsy Collins & the Funk University
Wiz Khalifa
Matt & Kim
Grace Potter & The Nocturnals
The Del McCoury Band & the Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Mavis Staples
Béla Fleck and the Flecktones
Chiddy Bang
Jovanotti
Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers
Loretta Lynn
Cold War Kids
The Walkmen
Devotchka
Wanda Jackson
Neon Trees
Portugal. The Man
Sleigh Bells
Amos Lee
Best Coast
Dãm-Funk & Master Blazter
The Sword
The Drums
The Black Angels
School of Seven Bells
J. Cole
Nicole Atkins & the Black Sea
Wavves
!!!
Junip
Freelance Whales
Justin Townes Earle
Ryan Bingham & The Dead Horses
Deer Tick
Band of Skulls
Sharon Van Etten
Abigail Washburn
Omar Souleyman
Twin Shadow
Kylesa
Man Man
The Low Anthem
Alberta Cross
Railroad Earth
Jessica Lea Mayfield
Smith Westerns
The Head and the Heart
Karen Elson
Beats Antique
22-20s
Phosphorescent
Clare Maguire
Hayes Carll
Yaaaawwwnnn…….Really could use a break from the Panic. The most unoriginal, lick/riff lifting, act playing to an audience mostly unaware that they are being served up other/greater artist’s riffs under the guise of “jamming”. Seen enough second hand posing to last a lifetime. Just my opinion, everyone is welcome to their own.
Sucks. Suppose to be a jam band celebration. Now just another commercialized concert. Thanks for Ruining this. Plenty other festivals to attend this year. THese bands bring ass holes to the show.
opeth and wayne really caught my attention. not many others. its my first year going though, so im still excited :)
This crappy lineup makes my Summer plans a lot easier. I will be going to WAKARUSA instead.
rock chalk
worst linep ever htf is eminem headlining a festival known for jam bands and rock headliners. 10th edition was suppose to be the best. Its sad bonaroo forgot who there fanbase is. I hope they have a horrible weekend and never recover from it FU Bonaroo!!!
lets be real guys its not like there not paying respect to all the jam bands(the whole 3rd day is all jambands).For the past 3 years they have gave us at least one or two big rap names.This year however they got the biggest rap names and for that I thank them. Last years jay z show was great and the year befor that snoop dogg was classic.The first year I went was radiohead and tom petty but even that year you had cypriss hill and the streets.They have been setting us up for this for the past five years.What I dont see is the big hard rock band like nin or tool and they need that one big hard rock band. If you ask me they have more than enuf jam bands to pay respect to the first 9 years now hit me with some hard rock…where is jack white this year.Dont get me wrong not what I expected but it never is.
sounds like a great linup to me.More than enuf jam bands on the list(the whole 3rd day is all jam bands)great to see them getting big names its there job to book the best and they did.The rap uprising at bonnaroo has been going on since the fist year i went whitch was radiohead and tom petty 2006 they also had the streets and cypress hill then snoop dogg, jay z, and now they got the biggest rap artist of them and i look forward to watching them all. But what seems to be missing so far is the one big hard rock band like nin or even white stripes for that matter need one big hard rock band becuse arcade fire doesnt do it for me.