A look at science fiction in 2012

The trailer for Ridley Scott”s “Prometheus” was released last week and, as many have noted, it bears a striking resemblance to the original teaser for the film that acts as its foundation: Scott”s 1979 sci-fi classic “Alien.” For science-fiction appreciators, the trailer served as a reminder that 2012 has the potential to be one of the strongest years for smart sci-fi in recent memory.
Certainly, there have been intelligent science-fiction films released in the past decade: “Moon,” “District 9,” “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” “Children of Men” and “Primer” among them. But 2012″s landscape is distinct in that each of the offerings under discussion are fairly high-concept and have notable directors at the helm.
“Prometheus” marks Scott”s first endeavor in the genre since the release of “Blade Runner” in 1982. He created what was to become one of sci-fi”s most well known and defining franchise and now returns to revisit the universe (if not the story and characters) he designed.
The visual link between the “Alien” and “Prometheus” trailers indicates that the film will simultaneously link with its history and offer the viewer a fresh take on well-established themes. The scale of the project is visually and conceptually immense. To attempt to present a mythology that addresses the origins of mankind to today”s often cynically minded “it”s all been done before” audience denotes an impressive confidence – to say nothing of massive cojones.
The title may be a bit spot on, but it is also inviting. We imagine there is a lesson to be learned, that hubris will be in play (the opening voice over of the trailer has what I assume is Noomi Rapace lamenting, “I was so wrong. I”m so sorry”) and that someone (or ones) will be savior of man, betrayer of Gods, or both. There are detractors who will point to some of Scott”s recent work as an indication that “Prometheus” will not live up to its promise. But I have faith.
“Looper” represents genre-bending director Rian Johnson”s first foray into science-fiction. With his directorial debut “Brick,”Johnson drew from the detective novels of the 1940s, particularly those of Dashiell Hammett, to blend the tone, dialogue and characters of noir with a modernized high-school drama. His sophomore film, “The Brothers Bloom,” was not as well-received as his debut (which won the Special Jury Prize for Originality of Vision at the 2005 Sundance Film Festival). But I happen to love the film: a fast-paced, unique, stylized con-man caper that offers a lighthearted and skilled exploration of the genre. Many criticize the seeming lack of surprises; for me, the nature of the cons themselves are less relevant than that of the relationships and the overarching theme of the pursuit of the “unwritten life.”
“Looper” is a sci-fi crime thriller that reunites Johnson with his “Brick” lead, Joseph Gordon-Levitt. In the film, the mob has discovered that they can commit the perfect murder by sending the body back in time, thereby eradicating any physical evidence. I enjoy Johnston and the way he toys with the rules of genre. He has passion and a sense of reverence, which is tempered by a sense of play. It is impossible to predict its merits, but if we are to judge by his previous efforts, “Looper” will at the very least be one to talk about.
Alfonso Cuarón is responsible for one of the stronger science-fiction undertakings of the last decade: 2006’s “Children of Men.” After a series of casting struggles, his latest, “Gravity,” went into production with Sandra Bullock and George Clooney in the leading roles. I will confess that Bullock is the one drawback for me as far as this project is concerned. I like her just fine in “Sandra Bullock” films, but fear I will be thrown out of the tone (I believe) Cuarón will create by her presence. If the small tidbits that have been released are any indication, however, the ingenuity of the filmmaking (think the car sequence in “Children of Men” in space) will keep me engaged with this film. My hope is that Bullock will surprise me and/or I will be able to release my preconceived notions when the lights go down.
I don”t necessarily count “The Dark Knight Rises” as sci-fi as it is a comic book movie. For those who do, there”s that to look forward to as well. Of course, 2012 may shake out quite differently than we are currently imagining, but we’ll see. With that in mind, In Contention will be releasing our 10 most anticipated films of the new year next week. Be sure to check back for that, and here’s hoping sci-fi is well-represented.
For year-round entertainment news and commentary follow @JRothC on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention.
I like Bullock in the right role, and I think her casting may have helped secure financing for what must be a tricky sell. I’m glad she’s using her power for good.
Fair enough. I like her in the right role as well. I think I’m just mentally geared to associate her with a particular style, tone, flavor…She also carries her “Sandra Bullockness” with her as does Clooney. In an ideal world, I’d sort of want little known actors in a story like this rather than movie stars — but as you mention — that’s not terribly realistic. In any case, I appreciate when actors stretch.
…”Superman”. “I’m glad she’s using her power for good, Superman.”
I think you have definitely highlighted the most well known upcoming sci-fi films of the year and to me personally four of my most anticipated films of the year. I’m hoping that Sandra Bullock took the role to challenge herself and surprise audiences (to a certain extent.) I do agree with what you are saying though, sometimes it is tough watching films with certain actors b/c you know that no harm can come to their characters and that takes a bit of danger and risk out of the whole thing. Hopefully Cuaron will still be able to bring the tension and ingenuity that he is so well-known for even with two of the biggest stars in the world anchoring the film.
“it is tough watching films with certain actors b/c you know that no harm can come to their characters and that takes a bit of danger and risk out of the whole thing”
Usually, but this is Cuaron, who killed Julianne Moore, Michael Caine and Clive Owen all in the same film.
yeah that is exactly what I was trying to say I just couldn’t get my point across very clearly. For me it is like watching Julia Roberts or Tom Cruise for example – they rarely ever do films where they don’t come across as the hero where everything works out well for them (especially in action or suspense films.) Obviously there are some exceptions to that rule, and that is why I am hoping that Cuaron is planning something subversive and unexpected with this casting choice.
There’s also Cloud Atlas
That’s my #1.
I thought about Cloud Atlas and I’m definitely looking forward to it. It feels a bit more like fantasy to me though, or at the very least science-fantasy so I didn’t include it. Of course the lines often get a bit blurry. The three-man directing team on this also feels like its own experiment. I’ve been disappointed with much of the Wachowski brothers work following The Matrix, but look forward to seeing what Tom Tykwer brings to the film.
Alien is the most well known and defining series in sci fi? Seems like a bit of overstatement
I said “one of” the most. Do you really not think it is?
I agree with what you write about Prometheus, I believe this movie will be one of the few smart SciFi movie of the past decade or so. In these days of reboot, prequel, sequel, I wonder what has happened to creativity and to storytelling. Years ago, movie making was considered an Art (the seventh art as a matter of fact), however it seems that now movie making is more a business than an Art. To me Ridley Scott is one of the few directors who genuinely makes a movie because he has story to tell and has a vision on how to portray that story to the big screen. For that reason, I think Prometheus is going to be a grand SciFi movie that brings us back to the beginnings of the Alien story but, from what I read, will take a different path than the Alien franchise; it also appears from the trailer that it will tackle no lesser theme than the origins of mankind… Much to look forward!
I agree with what you write about Prometheus, I believe this movie will be one of the few smart SciFi movie of the past decade or so. In these days of reboot, prequel, sequel, I wonder what has happened to creativity and to storytelling. Years ago, movie making was considered an Art (the seventh art as a matter of fact), however it seems that now movie making is more a business than an Art. To me Ridley Scott is one of the few directors who genuinely makes a movie because he has story to tell and has a vision on how to portray that story to the big screen. For that reason, I think Prometheus is going to be a grand SciFi movie that brings us back to the beginnings of the Alien story but, from what I read, will take a different path than the Alien franchise; it also appears from the trailer that it will tackle no lesser theme than the origins of mankind…. Much to look forward!
The trailer for Prometheus looks stylish and it has a good cast. But the same could also have been said for the awful Alien 3.
What Alien (1) and Aliens had in common were relatable characters and a different view of the future from usual as more lived-in and realistic and less stylized. Maybe this movie will have those qualities and be good, but so far we haven’t been given any indication so I’m hopeful but not too hopeful.