Ben Affleck’s ‘Argo’ wins three BAFTA Awards, including Best Film and Best Director

The BAFTA Awards went down tonight in London and it’s a big moment in the race. As Guy reminded yesterday in his predictions column, the organization has tailored its process closer to the Academy’s, eliminating branch-voted winners in favor of allowing all members to vote throughout the categories. The result could be some powerful Oscar foreshadowing.
Check out the full list of winners below. Along with each winner I’ve offered up my thoughts as a running commentary as the show progressed. In a nutshell, though, the new system yielded very few big surprises, though there were one or two eyebrow raisers in the bunch.
Best British Film: “Skyfall”
Comments: Well, but of course. The most successful film ever in the UK was bound to take this prize, despite the presence of something like “Les Misérables.” And with the latest Bond missing out on a Best Film nomination, this was sure to be its consolation. Ben Affleck and Bradley Cooper presented the award.
Best Short Film: “Swimmer”; Best Short Animation: “The Making of Longbird”
Comments: These categories share zero nominees with their Oscar counterparts and I’ve seen none of them, so I can’t really offer up much here. Though “Swimmer” comes from the brilliant Lynne Ramsay. Rafe Spall and Helen McRory presented the awards.
Best Costume Design: “Anna Karenina”
Comments: And that’s probably our Oscar winner, too. I’ve been wondering lately, though, whether the more seen and loved “Les Misérables” could steal both this and Best Production Design, though. Nevertheless, here’s an example of a wide body of voters going with Joe Wright’s film and Jacqueline Durran’s gorgeous work. Ben Wishaw and Alice Eve presented the award.
Best Makeup and Hair: “Les Misérables”
Comments: See above. My instinct when the Oscar nominations were announced was that “Les Misérables” was sure to take this. Then I went over to the side of “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey.” Then even to “Hitchcock.” Lately I’ve been leaning back toward “Les Misérables” and this is clear indication that it could pull it off. The film beats out its Oscar competition at the BAFTAs.
Best Animated Film: “Brave”
Comments: Remember, there were only three nominees, and one of them wasn’t “Wreck-It Ralph.” Nevertheless, as Anne and I discussed at length in the podcast Friday, Pixar really is some stiff competition for Disney’s in-house marvel. Don’t be surprised if it wins the Oscar, too.
Best Sound: “Les Misérables”
Comments: I’m very intrigued by the sound mixing category at the Oscars this year (the BAFTAs combine mixing and editing under the banner of “Best Sound”). “Les Misérables” could pull it out as the big musical nominated for Best Picture, just as “Chicago” and “Ray” before it, as well as “Dreamgirls,” which wasn’t nominated for Best Picture. Or “Skyfall” could squeeze in some more love like “The Bourne Ultimatum.” More and more, though, it appears the former is more likely.
Best Film Editing: “Argo”
Comments: That probably seals it for the film’s shot at the Best Film award later tonight. If “Life of Pi” was going to be a big threat I imagine it may have won this, but we’ll see. “Argo” should be considered the favorite for the Oscar in this category, too, and lovely that William Goldenberg will grab an award when he’s also in the mix for another tight piece of work editing some of the most suspenseful sequences of “Zero Dark Thirty.” Jeremy Irvine and Olga Kurylenko presented this and Best Sound.
Best Cinematography: “Life of Pi”
Comments: And I imagine Claudio Miranda will win the ASC Award tonight as well, en route to Oscar in a few weeks. Nothing much more to say about it. Roger Deakins looks likely to wait it out a bit longer. “Zero Dark Thirty” star Mark Strong presented the award.
Best Original Music: “Skyfall”
Comments: Well, even with the homeland pride, that’s a bit of a surprise. Thomas Newman, Oscarless to date, picks up his second BAFTA to date. He also won on his first nomination, for “American Beauty” (which fell to “The Red Violin” at the Oscars). David Morrissey and Paloma Faith presented the award
Best Original Screenplay: “Django Unchained”
Comments: This is a bit of a surprise, given that “Amour” was probably even more favored here than at the Oscars. That shifts up the dynamic just a little bit. Maybe Quentin Tarantino is gunning for Oscar number two? “Lincoln” star Sally Field presented the award.
Best Supporting Actor: Christoph Waltz, “Django Unchained”
Comments: Remember, Robert De Niro, who has been anywhere and everywhere hungry for that Oscar lately, wasn’t nominated. Nevertheless, this was going to give some indication about who’s really in the thick of this thing, and Christoph Waltz adds a BAFTA next to his Golden Globe while Tommy Lee Jones gets passed over. The SAG Award for Jones may have just been a blip. Waltz also benefits from basically being a co-lead in his film, much like Philip Seymour Hoffman in “The Master.” Still, De Niro is gunning for it. And BAFTA, having nominated Tarantino for Best Director, obviously loved the movie. The award was presented by “Silver Linings Playbook” star Jennifer Lawrence.
Best Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: Bart Layton (writer) and Dimitri Doganis (producer), “The Imposter”
Comments: I remain in the minority on this film, which just didn’t resonate for me as it did for others, for a variety of reasons. I won’t bother getting into that, though. Check out Guy’s interview with Layton here. The award was presented by Billy Connelly.
Best Visual Effects: “Life of Pi”
Comments: Moving right along…
Best Supporting Actress: Anne Hathaway, “Les Misérables”
Comments: Well, what else can you say? If “Lincoln” has real reach within the Academy, we might see Sally Field — who has won every time she’s been nominated — steal this one. But this is a runaway train and has been ever since the film bowed at New York’s Lincoln Center the day after Thanksgiving. The award was presented by George Clooney.
Best Adapted Screenplay: “Silver Linings Playbook”
Comments: That’s an interesting win, and as I’ve noted elsewhere, a possibility that shouldn’t be underestimated at the Oscars. Four heavyweights are duking it out for that prize and “Beasts of the Southern Wild” is the scrappy underdog. Gonna be a photo finish. Simon Pegg and Jennifer Garner presented the award.
Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award: Tessa Ross
Comments: This previously announced award was presented by Danny Boyle. Ross heads up Film4, the feature division of the Channel 4 network that has given a leg up to many of Bristish cinemas exciting new voices.
Best Film Not in the English Language: “Amour”
Comments: I don’t suppose any other film had a real angle on it, but who knows? It will still be interesting to see if Emmanuelle Riva takes the Best Actress prize after the original screenplay was somewhat surprisingly skipped over. The award was presented by Tim Roth and Gemma Arterton.
Rising Star Award: Juno Temple
Comments: This one, remember, is decided by the public. So, you know… Nevertheless, at least the public had a choice crop to pick from this year, and Juno Temple is frankly a somewhat surprising choice. So, well done, public.
Best Documentary: “Searching for Sugar Man”
Comments: Look, I like “Searching for Sugar Man.” But it’s simply fluff next to the other contenders this year and it’s started to drag that it’s won so much. And opening the vote up to the entire Academy membership only solidifies the idea that a popular film will win. But look at something like “The Invisible War,” which could bring about real change. Look at something like “5 Broken Cameras,” which is a miracle in its mere existence. Anyway, just wanted to mention that. I do like the film. The award was presented by Martin Freeman and Henry Cavill, the Hobbit and the Man of Steel.
Best Production Design: “Les Misérables”
Comments: As noted above, I have a hunch “Les Misérables” can pull this off at the Oscars, too. “Anna Karenina” wasn’t as widely seen or liked, mind you. Still, the split here at the BAFTAs between this and costumes is a bit odd. Safe to pick one film for both, I’d say. This is the fourth award for the film tonight and it was presented by Tom Hiddleston and Saoirse Ronan.
Best Director: Ben Affleck, “Argo”
Comments: I really thought Ang Lee might pull this one off. The writing has been on the wall for “Argo” but I think this goes a long way toward showing that the director snub at the Academy was an anomaly. This is simply a weird year. The award was presented by Ian McKellen.
Best Actress: Emmanuelle Riva, “Amour”
Comments: I’m…pretty damn excited about this. And I do still have a hunch she will turn the same trick at the Oscars. Riva gave, for me, the hands-down best performance in any category this year. I don’t see how one stacks up the competition and doesn’t vote for her. BAFTA did. Will AMPAS?
Best Actor: Daniel Day-Lewis, “Lincoln”
Comments: Moving right along…
Best Film: “Argo”
Comments: And…there it is. “Life of Pi” did not stake its ground. “Argo” charged right on through the evening, winning four awards, including Best Film. Oscar is next…right?
“likely to wait it out a bit longer”? Wake up, Kris. Deakins is NEVER winning an Oscar. Dude’s cursed.
That will be just embarrassing if Tarantino wins for “Django Unchained,” especially if he can’t win for far superior work in “Inglourious Basterds.”
I love Basterds but I think Django is just about the better film.
Agree with Jonny.
I just don’t get how you reward that screenplay. It’s structurally all over the place, characters are only half-developed, if that, and you have episodes like the KKK mask scene that, while hilarious on its own, serves absolutely zero purpose in the overarching narrative. Even Tarantino admitted this was just a first draft!
Pretty damn good first draft. I think it gets sloppy at the end, but that’s in the editing, not the script. Things breathe more int he script. Granted, the script isn’t on the screen in full, but it clearly was meant to be.
The final version is pretty close to that draft. I think the problem with the film is that the showdown with Calvin Candie goes on much longer in the movie than it did on the page, leading to the feeling that it should be the end of the movie.
I break down most of the big changes from the script here: [www.cinema-ramblings.com]
I agree that Basterds is by far a superior movie; every moment there is carefully thought and well constructed, and the climax is probably the most cathartic since Dogville.
Plus, Hans Landa is one of the most interesting villains in the history of film.
Django is pretty good, but it has it’s fair share of problems, and could have easily been 15-20 minutes shorter.
That said, I wouldn’t mind if it won, although it isn’t as good as Amour or Moonrise Kingdom.
Could easily have been 15-20 minutes longer, actually.
Agree with Kris.
I also agree with Jonny and Kris that Django is a lot better than Basterds.
Can’t agree. DJANGO is a great film. But BASTERDS is damn near perfect.
“I just don’t get how you reward that screenplay. It’s structurally all over the place, characters are only half-developed…”
Wow, I haven’t seen Django, but that sounds a lot like Inglourious Basterds.
I actually put “Basterds” and “Django” as scripts on a pretty similar level, but I find “Basterds” to be a more superior film because it’s the least fussy direction of Tarantino’s career (except “Jackie Brown”, which I have other problems with). He couldn’t carry that over into “Django”, where the number of pop-song set pieces (many of which felt bizarre and completely out of place, and not in a cool way) started to really pile up when what he needed to do was keep things moving. There was only one such moment in “Basterds”, with David Bowie’s “Cat People”, and it actually felt proper and earned in that case. There was some restraint showed with “Basterds” that I never felt with “Django”, but the script for “Django” is terrific and the performances fully realized, so I still think it’s a very good film at the end of the day.
The way this is going ::ugh:: Jennifer Lawrence should be relaxing right about now.
I so love being wrong about this one. Riva, Riva, Riva!
Good to see the BBC giving BAFTA the full respect, showing Call the Midwife instead.
Hard to argue with many of these choices right now. Except perhaps music and even that, you like Thomas Newman getting an award.
Funny, I’d find it easy to argue with several of them. Most of them.
Paul, I meant more that there not all that surprising or that awful. What would you like changed. But I take back what I said now that the screenplay wins have happened.
Well, Davey, start with the screenplays…
LES MISERABLES for Best Sound? Best Noise maybe.
The mixing of the live singing with the score and various diegetic sounds, including vivid aural war elements, is masterful.
^^^
Yes.
We have very different ideas about what the term “masterful” means I guess. I suppose the film was always screwed because of the choice to do “live” singing and the poor technicians shouldn’t be blamed for Tom Hooper’s terrible creative decisions. Fair enough.
Oh, If there’s one thing I’m looking forward to after this Oscar season is over, it will be the incessant whining from the die-hard haters of “Les Mis”. JLPATT is totally right here, I’m not an expert, but I imagine it was an incredibly complex task trying to mix those aural elements together, and I thought that part of the film actually worked pretty seamlessly. I imagine it will repeat at the Oscars with “Skyfall” taking Sound Editing.
Whoa – Silver Linings for adapted. So both screenplay awards went to films NOT up for Best Film.
The SAG awards for Jones is no blip. Especially in light of his other wins.
His other wins were critics prizes. That doesn’t really figure. And anyway, by “blip” I meant the moment when it was indicative of him being the frontrunner. He could still win, though. Up in the air.
He could still easily win, as the SAG is typically the best predictor of the Oscar, but frankly, that SAG win was probably the one thing that kept him alive in this race. Losing the Golden Globe, BFCA, and now BAFTA does not make for a strong frontrunner. If Jones is indeed the frontrunner based solely on his SAG win–and maybe he is–then it’s only by a small margin. This is still anyone’s game. The only win that would surprise me would be Alan Arkin.
Typically? Seems to me they get it wrong often.
I just did some quick research and found that the SAG winner in this category went on to win the Oscar in 7 out of the last 10 years, whereas the Golden Globe matched Oscar 8 for 10, and the BAFTA matched Oscar a mere 5 for 10. So really, it looks like the Golden Globe has been the best predictor in recent history by a small margin, and even the BAFTA is 50/50 in this category, it certainly doesn’t hurt Waltz, that’s for sure. He’s got to be the statistical frontrunner right now, even though I’m still not feeling it.
I stand corrected then. Is it supporting actress that is often off?
Supporting Actor and Director are the two Oscar categories where we’re not going to have a clue what will win till it’s announced. Anyone but Arkin seems possible to me. I know Kris has floated the idea that Arkin is possible but I can’t see how unless Argo sweeps everything it’s nominated for.
Something tells me it’s going to be a big surprise win for Hoffman at the Oscars. We know the actors liked the film, at least enough to give Phoenix and Adams nominations as well, and I think in the chaos of that category, he gives the kind of performance that rises above. It’ll be interesting to see.
Harvey may not be winning Best Picture at the Oscars this year, but he sure as hell ain’t going down without taking most, if not all, of the other major prizes.
Fingers crossed that the Adapted Screenplay win for “Silver Linings” was a consolation prize for Jennifer Lawrence losing Best Actress to Emmanuelle Riva. Haneke’s loss in Original Screenplay isn’t reassuring though.
Prepare for disappointment. I have.
HALLELUJAH!!!!!! No disappointment!
I’d go even further than calling Christoph Waltz a co-lead. I think he’s the true lead of the film, with Jamie Foxx supporting him.
No way! You can argue Christoph Waltz is a co-lead (I’m not buying it), but this is Django’s story from beginning to end, from the time he gets bought by Dr. Schultz to rescuing his wife, he’s the hero that gets to ride into the sunset (Django Unchained is a Tarantino-style Western after all)….
Django becomes the hero at the end. Dr. Schultz, however, drives the story from the first scene to the climactic scene, he has more dialogue and screen time than Django, and nearly all the character development is devoted to him.
So happy for Riva. Though she wasn’t there, was she? And Jean-Louis Trintignant deserves a piece of that award.
Grateful Lawrence was defeated but disappointed that Chastain didn’t get the boost necessary for an Oscar upset.
I second that motion. Jessica is is need of some loving; hopefully it will come Oscar night but that is looking increasingly unlikely.
If Riva wins the Oscar, Kris is going to have the same reaction as Bobby “The Brain” Heenan at the 8 minute mark of this clip:
[www.youtube.com]
Hahahaha. Fuckin’ A. 1992 for life.
I’m a fan of Argo. It’s a fun, well-made breezy film, but I’m hoping this BP/BD win turns the tide against it and creates a backlash amoungst AMPAS voters. Enough already.
And yet, would it deserve that? Merely because there is a glut of awards presentations? To receive a “backlash” for doing well along the way? Weird logic.
Maybe the answer — and I know, this is crazy — is LESS awards presentations. Maybe the fatigue of this contender or that wouldn’t set in? Just an idea…
It’s not so much that Argo is doing well, it’s that Argo’s success isn’t indicative of its quality.
I realize movie awards are really about narratives and momentum and campaigning but considering Argo’s competition, it’s shocking that top accolades weren’t spread around this season.
It’s not at ALL shocking. It’s tough to sell to a broad group and films like Argo and Silver Linings Playbook have the ingredients to do so.
It’s maybe UNFORTUNATE that top accolades weren’t spread around, but it’s not SHOCKING.
But isn’t Loyal merely saying the same thing you did after “Searching for Sugar Man” won its BAFTA, Kris?
Not really. He’s saying it’s shocking. I’m saying it’s unfortunate. And I’m not hoping for backlash against it, either. I haven’t said anything about Sugar Man, really, until today.
I only meant his original post that you responded to.
As in “I like it, but enough already.”
I’m fine with substituting shocking for unfortunate. Argo sweeping BP like this is silly really and again, I liked the film quite a bit.
Thrilled for Riva! The Best Actress category will be the one I’m watching most closely come oscar night.
I’m with you on The Imposter, Kris. I thought it was kinda tasteless with all the drama and glam.
Also, I’m pretty baffled on the production design award to Les Mis. It’s got some inspiredly grim bits — like the God of War-esque port from the beggining, but… yeah. Its cinematography doens’t help in showcasing it.
I, too, am baffled by the production design award because we couldn’t see a lot of the sets. Also puzzled by the music award.
No change in the Best Actress race. Fact: SAG CHOSE NOT TO NOMINATE RIVA. That tells me something and not any of it good. This is Lawrence’s Oscar to lose. Move along, nothing to see here. They’re not going to award two French actors in a row. AMPAS is not that bonkers, not that suicidal.
I don’t think Riva’s slight at SAG means anything. Many SAG members probably hadn’t seen Riva’s performance when the ballots were due. Oscar voters won’t have that problem. I don’t think anyone cares that Riva is French if they watch Amour. What does voting for a French actor have to do with being suicidal?
They awarded two Spanish actors in a row (Bardem in 2007 and Cruz in 2008). How is that any different? The idea that they won’t vote for another French actor in an entirely different category makes no sense at all.
If Riva doesn’t win, it will not be because of her nationality. It will all come down to not enough people seeing the performance and/or the campaigns.
“No change in the Best Actress race.”
You can still predict Lawrence or Chastain and understand that that statement is foolish.
Also, “suicidal?” “Bonkers?” Xenophobic much?
I still dunno. There have been 18 SAG Award ceremonies, meaning 72 sets of (film) acting nominees, and only once did a category of acting nominees not have the eventual Oscar winner among them (Marcia Gay Harden). Even Argo has better numbers than that to win BP.
And before Harden won, that type of win had NEVER happened. So if it can happen with no prior history behind it, certainly it can happen now that there’s a precedent.
History is a good thing to look at in predictions, of course, but there’s always the slight risk of missing the forest for the trees.
Lawrence is still winning the Oscar. Everyone knew Riva would take the BAFTA, no big revelation there when she won. I have seen all five performances and Lawrence’s was hands down the best. Her campaigning and Riva’s failure to show up, have doomed her chances. She should act like she cares, then maybe her winning would seem like a possibility.
Hans: Haven’t we learned to stop looking at the stats yet this season?
Manny: Uh, very few were betting on Riva. And anyway your whole comment ends up REALLY fucking absurd when you get around to demanding an 85-year-old woman show up to a ceremony and that her failure to do so means she doesn’t care. But — you think Lawrence was hands down the best, so we get where you’re coming from.
Have to think age was a factor here in Riva not appearing. She may not make the Oscars for the same reason. I think she will be at the Oscars unless she’s ill. But Peggy Ashcroft didn’t show for her Oscar and she won anyway.
She actually said she will be at the Cesars and the Oscars.
I’m pretty sure that even Jeff Wells would think that criticizing an 85-year-old for not campaigning was stupid.
See my other comment below… BAFTA is better at predicting Best Actress than SAG. Remember Marion Cotillard, Kate Winslet (not nominated by SAG for The Reader), and Meryl Streep (for The Iron Lady)? The SAG winners for those years were Julie Christie, Meryl Streep (for Doubt), and Viola Davis.
Kristopher, thank you for responding to my comment. Just because Riva is 85 doesn’t mean she can’t go out and campaign; look at Betty White, she’s always out and about (she’s 92). And yeah, I preferred Lawrence’s performance because it was poignant, volatile, engaging, honest and heartbreaking. The others had their moments, especially Riva, but I saw that performance already with Julie Christie in Away From Her, who did it better. Lawrence is taking the Oscar.
“Just because Riva is 85 doesn’t mean she can’t go out and campaign; look at Betty White, she’s always out and about (she’s 92).”
Gee, it’s almost as if some people are made differently from others.
Kudos on Betty White, but still: she’s always out and about because all the awards she gets nominated for are handed out in her home country. This advantage makes the comparison to Emmanuelle Riva kinda unfair.
Pretty sure Betty White hasn’t been “out and about” all over Europe.
It seems like you all are so enthralled by Riva because of all your pathetic excuses for her crass behavior. It’s so sweet that you all were rooting for her win at the Bafta’s! May the best performance win at the Oscars, that will be Lawrence in case you couldn’t figure it out.
Manny, I would love to see your reaction when Riva wins the Oscar.
Is Lawrence’s performance FACTUALLY, OBJECTIVELY better than Riva’s? I don’t think so. These things are subjective. What’s with all of the Riva hate? “Poignant, volatile, engaging, honest and heartbreaking,” Riva was none of those things? You could find countless examples of Lawrence’s type of performance; it’s nothing new, no matter how good it may be.
“If Riva doesn’t win, it will not be because of her nationality. It will all come down to not enough people seeing the performance and/or the campaigns.”
Amour’s been out for a couple months, almost, and moviegoers are simply not opting to see it. It’s earned just $3m so far. The subject matter may be a reason why folks haven’t embraced it. Would you, if you just lost a parent, loved one or friend like I have?
“…pathetic excuses for her CRASS behaviour.”
Now you’re just being a troll. Someone not showing up for an awards show is considered crass? I would love to see your definition of crass, I’m not convinced you know what it means.
The more awards Argo has picked up since the Oscar nominations were announced, the worse I feel for Ben Affleck. At the time of the nominations, Argo didn’t really seem like it’d be the Best Picture winner, it didn’t really seem like it was in the race. But now, now I really feel for the guy. Even if he’ll probably walk home with an Oscar for producing the film, I do feel bad that he doesn’t get to compete for Best Director.
Why should anyone feel bad for Affleck? I think we should be pitying all the other losing directors.
Waltz winning Supporting Actor seems more and more possible. Which would be rather remarkable, really. After “Inglourious Basterds”, which was essentially his debut as far as most of the world was concerned, he’s made only three more movies, none of them really notable (though through no fault of his). It’s a slender resume for a two-time Oscar-winner, particularly a two-time male Oscar winner, where there’s always more roles available to compete with. The closest comparison would probably be Hilary Swank, who won two Oscars (deservedly, in my opinion) for what are basically the only two movies she’s been in that people really care about.
Depending on how the dice fall, multiple films could win more Oscars than a BP-winning “Argo”, which most people see as topping out at BP, Editing, and Screenplay (real wildcard would be an Arkin win, but I don’t think that’s on the table). Conversely, you could (as the BAFTAs did) give “Les Miserables” Supporting Actress, Sounding Mixing, Production Design, and Makeup; and “Life of Pi” could easily come away with Visual Effects (done deal), Cinematography, and some combination of Score, Sounding Editing, and Director.
Waltz made three movies between the two Tarantino films, I mean.
What you just said makes a case for Waltz not winning the Oscar this year. He hasn’t been around very long. But if he hadn’t been nominated in the wrong category, he wouldn’t be winning.
“Argo” could win Best Score too, I think. The fact that there really hasn’t been a clear favorite in this category leaves it fairly open, and since “Argo” is the Best Picture frontrunner, that gives it a boost there, not to mention the fact that Desplat has yet to win an Oscar. I’m still predicting “Life of Pi” in that category, but I wouldn’t be surprised at all if “Argo” won.
Either way, I definitely think “Argo” is winning something else besides Best Picture. I think it’s a solid frontrunner for Best Editing now. The question will be if it can also win Adapted Screenplay and/or Score.
Unless the Academy wants to throw any award to Argo, I don’t think score is happening. You don’t leave Argo thinking about the score at all. Life of Pi and Lincoln have a much better chance. Thinking picture, screenplay, editing for Argo.
I’m convinced now that either Argo will pull a Slumdog Millionaire/ROTK and win almost every award it’s nominated… or backlash will make it go home empty-handed.
But my guess it’s the former.
I think it’s somewhere in between there.
There’s no Argo backlash… But they’ll spread the love as they have past couple years.
So does anyone think Affleck could still win director through a write in vote? I’m starting to believe anything is possible with this movie.
Write-ins aren’t allowed under the current system.
Even though stats are being routinely dismissed in this “strange” year, one thing that’s worth noting is how good BAFTA is at predicting the Oscar for Best Actress. Going all the way back to 2000, the BAFTA winner has matched the Oscar winner every time, except for when the Oscar winner was not nominated by BAFTA in the same year (e.g. Halle Berry, Hilary Swank, Sandra Bullock).
BAFTA foreshadowed the wins for Marion Cotillard, Kate Winslet, and Meryl Streep in contentious years when SAG awarded someone else (Julie Christie, Meryl Streep, and Viola Davis, respectively). In fact, those BAFTA wins were precisely what persuaded some prognosticators to change their predictions. So BAFTA predicts Oscar better than SAG in the Best Actress category (but Best Actor, not so much).
The Oscar lead actress nominees not nominated for BAFTA this year are Quvenzhane Wallis and Naomi Watts, both of whom everyone agrees have the least chances of winning. To assess Emmanuelle Riva’s Oscar chances based on SAG is unfair; Amour’s five nominations, all in major categories, not only indicates an unexpected amount of Academy love, but they also mean that Amour is a “must-watch” movie for voters, who may not have had the same motivation or awareness when deciding the SAG nominations.
I’m glad to see people are catching up to this. :)
this is a very telling line of logic, thank you YDGMDLU for pointing it out. I’ve been predicting Chastain for sometime, but it was more a prediction of “not Jennifer Lawrence”, I love Lawrence in SLP but I just can’t imagine her winning an Oscar for it. I think Riva beats her on gravitas and I’ve come around to predicting her, but let the record show, Trintignant has been soooo unfairly overshadowed in all of this. He’s at the very least an equally impressive performance, if not even better.
Thanks Kris, I’d hoped you would notice. :-)
I’m wondering if the fact that Brave is set in Scotland had any influence on the voting. I am still hoping that Brave won’t win Oscar.
