’12 Years,’ ‘Her’ lead Central Ohio critics nominations

As the year ticks to a close, the Central Ohio Film Critics Association has collectively spoken up with its list of nominees, and “12 Years a Slave” led the way with nine mentions. “Her” was a few steps behind with seven. Actors recognized for superlative bodies of work in 2013 include Amy Adams, Benedict Cumberbatch and Jennifer Lawrence. Check out the full list of nominees below and remember to keep track of all the ups and downs of the season via The Circuit.

Best Film

“American Hustle”

“Before Midnight”

“Frances Ha”

“Gravity”

“Her”

“Inside Llewyn Davis”

“Nebraska”

“12 Years a Slave”

“Upstream Color”

“The Wolf of Wall Street”

Best Director

Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity”

Spike Jonze, “Her”

Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave”

Alexander Payne, “Nebraska”

David O. Russell, “American Hustle”

Martin Scorsese, “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Best Actor

Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”

Tom Hanks, “Captain Phillips”

Michael B. Jordan, “Fruitvale Station”

Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Her”

Best Actress

Amy Adams, “American Hustle”

Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”

Adèle Exarchopoulos, “Blue is the Warmest Color”

Greta Gerwig, “Frances Ha”

Brie Larson, “Short Term 12”

Best Supporting Actor

Barkhad Abdi, “Captain Phillips”

Michael Fassbender, “12 Years a Slave”

James Franco, “Spring Breakers”

Jonah Hill, “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Best Supporting Actress

Scarlett Johansson, “Her”

Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”

Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave”

Julia Roberts, “August: Osage County”

June Squibb, “Nebraska”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Before Midnight”

“Captain Phillips”

“The Spectacular Now”

“12 Years a Slave”

“The Wolf of Wall Street”

Best Original Screenplay

“American Hustle”

“Her”

“Inside Llewyn Davis”

“Nebraska”

“Short Term 12”

Best Cinematography

“Gravity”

“Her”

“Inside Llewyn Davis”

“Spring Breakers”

“12 Years a Slave”

“Upstream Color”

Best Score

“Gravity”

“Her”

“Nebraska”

“Saving Mr. Banks”

“12 Years a Slave”

Best Animated Film

“The Croods”

“Despicable Me 2”

“Frozen”

“Monsters University”

“The Wind Rises”

Best Documentary

“The Act of Killing”

“Blackfish”

“Leviathan”

“Room 237”

“Stories We Tell”

“20 Feet from Stardom”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Beyond the Hills”

“Blue is the Warmest Color”

“The Grandmaster”

“The Hunt”

“The Wind Rises”

Best Ensemble

“American Hustle”

“Nebraska”

“Short Term 12”

“12 Years a Slave”

“The Wolf of Wall Street”

Best Overlooked Film

“Mud”

“Short Term 12”

“The Spectacular Now”

“Stoker”

Actor of the Year (for an exemplary body of work)

Amy Adams (“American Hustle,” “Her,” “Man of Steel”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“August: Osage County,” “The Fifth Estate,” “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug,” “Star Trek Into Darkness,” “12 Years a Slave”)

Leonardo DiCaprio (“The Great Gatsby,” “The Wolf of Wall Street”)

Jennifer Lawrence (“American Hustle,” “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”)

Matthew McConaughey (“Dallas Buyers Club,” “Mud,” “The Wolf of Wall Street”)

Breakthrough Film Artist

Lake Bell, “In a World…” (actress, director, screenwriter)

Ryan Coogler, “Fruitvale Station” (director, screenwriter)

Destin Cretton, “Short Term 12” (director, screenwriter)

Adèle Exarchopoulos, “Blue is the Warmest Color” (actress)

Brie Larson, “Don Jon,” “The Spectacular Now,” “Short Term 12” (actress)