’12 Years a Slave’ leads with 11 Chicago Film Critics Association nominations

I was hit with a pang of sadness this morning when it occurred to me that the Chicago Film Critics Association’s list of nominees this year are the organization’s first since the passing of legendary Chicago critic Roger Ebert. What would he have thought of “12 Years a Slave,” which led the way with 11 nominations? How would he have responded to “Gravity?” What invaluable insight might he have afforded films like “American Hustle,” “Her” and “Inside Llewyn Davis,” all of which fill out the group’s Best Picture slate? We’ll never know, and I don’t know – it strikes me as particularly unfortunate in a year like this, which has been so, so extraordinary. Rest in peace, Roger. Check out the full list of CFCA nominations below. And remember to keep track of the season via The Circuit.
Best Picture
“American Hustle”
“Gravity”
“Her”
“Inside Llewyn Davis”
“12 Years a Slave”
Best Director
Joel & Ethan Coen, “Inside Llewyn Davis”
Alfonso Cuaron, “Gravity”
Spike Jonze, “Her”
Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave”
David O. Russell, “American Hustle”
Best Actor
Bruce Dern, “Nebraska”
Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”
Oscar Isaac, “Inside Llewyn Davis”
Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club”
Robert Redford, “All is Lost”
Best Actress
Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”
Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”
Adèle Exarchopoulos, “Blue is the Warmest Color”
Brie Larson, “Short Term 12”
Meryl Streep, “August: Osage County”
Best Supporting Actor
Barkhad Abdi, “Captain Phillips”
Michael Fassbender, “12 Years a Slave”
James Franco, “Spring Breakers”
James Gandolfini, “Enough Said”
Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”
Best Supporting Actress
Scarlett Johansson, “Her”
Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”
Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave”
Lea Seydoux, “Blue is the Warmest Color”
June Squibb, “Nebraska”
Best Adapted Screenplay
“August: Osage County”
“Before Midnight”
“Philomena”
“12 Years a Slave”
“The Wolf of Wall Street”
Best Original Screenplay
“American Hustle”
“Blue Jasmine”
“Her”
“Inside Llewyn Davis”
“Nebraska”
Best Foreign Language Film
“The Act of Killing”
“Blue is the Warmest Color”
“The Hunt”
“Wadjda”
“The Wind Rises”
Best Documentary
“The Act of Killing”
“The Armstrong Lie”
“Blackfish”
“Stories We Tell”
“20 Feet from Stardom”
Best Animated Feature
“The Croods”
“From Up on Poppy Hill”
“Frozen”
“Monsters University”
“The Wind Rises”
Best Cinematography
“Gravity”
“Her”
“Inside Llewyn Davis”
“Prisoners”
“12 Years a Slave”
Best Original Score
“Blancanieves”
“Gravity”
“Her”
“Spring Breakers”
“12 Years a Slave”
Best Art Direction/Production Design
“Gravity”
“The Great Gatsby”
“Her”
“Inside Llewyn Davis”
“12 Years a Slave”
Best Editing
“American Hustle”
“Gravity”
“12 Years a Slave”
“Upstream Color”
“The Wolf of Wall Street”
Most Promising Filmmaker
Lake Bell, “In A World”
Ryan Coogler, “Fruitvale Station”
Destin Cretton, “Short Term 12”
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, “Don Jon”
Joshua Oppenheimer, “The Act of Killing”
Most Promising Performer
Barkhad Abdi, “Captain Phillips”
Chadwick Boseman, “42”
Adele Exarchopoulos, “Blue is the Warmest Color”
Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave”
Tye Sheridan, “Mud”
Ugh, another association that just hands a novelty nomination to Franco and Johansson. These stupid nominations are taking away well deserved recognition from the likes of Tom Hanks in Saving Mr. Banks and Octavia Spencer in Fruitvale Station. Stop voting for the hell of it and vote smart.
Maybe they’re not novelty nominations? Maybe they believe it’s great work (because it is)?
Have you even SEEN Banks? Charming though Hanks may be, there isn’t much there.
Gosh, how on earth will Tom Hanks cope with the Chicago critics taking recognition away from him?
I have to agree, the Franco nominations are ridiculous.
Franco’s probably been my favorite performance I’ve seen this year so far.
It’s mostly about perception I guess. Many think Franco’s work is a stunt (and leave it at that). Others have argued there’s more to it. C’est la vie.
Johansson’s in the wrong category, but other than that I love every time she gets nominated for this role.
I had the thought the other day that he probably would have loved Nebraska and Frances Ha just cause he was always a sucker for black and white.
Yeah um… Ebert wasn’t shallow like that.
How is that shallow? People have natural predilections for certain things and respond to specific subject matter/aesthetics accordingly. For instance, Ebert was clearly a great fan of films about the African American experience, and was likely to give such a film a good review. Is that shallow?
It’s shallow and inaccurate. To quote Ebert: “It’s not what a movie is about, it’s how it is about it.”
Er, fine. That doesn’t change the fact that Ebert – as well as any viewer who is a human being – is simply naturally predisposed to certain things in a movie. Ebert time and again expressed his love for black and white, so it stands to reason he would have been fond of “Frances Ha” and “Nebraska.” That doesn’t mean that would be the ONLY reason he liked them, of course. It just means it would have been an added benefit.
I didn’t mean that comment how you thought I meant that comment Jonnybon.
I didn’t mean Ebert would have only liked those films because they were in black and white.
Ebert was always a big advocate of movies being in black and white.
Nebraska and Frances Ha are both quality films that could have technically been in color.
Ebert would have loved the fact that the filmmakers chose to film them in black and white over color.
I hear you, but suggesting his favorite movies of the year would ultimately be decided on color scheme is wrong.
It was never once intimated in the original post that they would have been his favorite movies of the year. Mr. Thumb only said “he probably would have loved ‘Nebraska’ and ‘Frances Ha’…”
From Up on Poppy Hill? How did that qualify?
I imagine it opened in Chicago in the eligibility period.
It’s weird. I know that it’s still earrrrrly in the nomination phase, but post-SAG/GG, I feel like things are solidifying already. A week ago, no one had a legitimate clue. Now, I feel like Actress and Supp. Actress are nearly locked. So yes, citations for a Johannson or a Franco are great and well-deserved. But it all already feels like a bit of an afterthought. So quickly!
Surely it only feels like an afterthought if you think the chief purpose of critics’ awards is to shape the Oscar race — which is not how any critic worth their salt should think.
This is true. I just meant as an awards season observer :)
Meant to like your comment, kris. Indeed, I’ve always liked chicago’s picks the most. I always figured ebert was a huge reason their picks were so good. A film year this great w/o his thoughts just seems wrong.
How is Amy Adams getting completely shafted in the BA category? Uncool. She’s a complete revelation in Hustle.
It’s nice to see that Barkhad Abdi is still in the race.
I’ve been thinking about Roger Ebert throughout the year, wondering what he would’ve thought about this and that movie. I can’t help but feel his absence is reflected in these nominations too, which feel all too plain and boring for a group that usually were a bit more upscale than most critics groups. Still, it’s a pretty solid line-up.