London critics award ’12 Years a Slave,’ ‘Gravity,’ ‘Selfish Giant’

The London Film Critics” Circle Awards have just been presented at a black-tie ceremony in London, and while it”d be unseemly for me to evaluate their choices – given that I”m one of the voters – it”s fair to say the wealth was generously spread. “12 Years a Slave,” which has taken the most Best Picture prizes from critics in the US, added another to its tally: in addition to the Film of the Year Award, it also took acting prizes for Chiwetel Ejiofor and Lupita Nyong”o.

The British Film of the Year award went to Clio Barnard”s devastating social-realist fable “The Selfish Giant,” beating the multi-Oscar-nominated “Philomena,” among others; Barnard”s film also took the Young Actor of the Year award for magnetic 13-year-old novice Conner Chapman.

Two other films took multiple awards: “Gravity” notched up another Director win for Oscar frontrunner Alfonso Cuaron, as well as the multi-disciplinary Technical Achievement Award (which yours truly was thrilled to present onstage) for VFX artist Tim Webber. Not yet released in the US, off-the-wall Irvine Welsh adaptation “Filth” won a pair of British-only categories for breakthrough director Jon Baird and star James McAvoy.

Perhaps the most surprising result, meanwhile, was for Supporting Actor of the Year, where “Captain Phillips” newcomer Barkhad Abdi beat out Jared Leto and Michael Fassbender. On a less competitive note, the Circle”s annual Dilys Powell Award for Contribution to British Cinema was awarded to Gary Oldman, with John Hurt on hand to present the honor.

And with that, it"s on to the afterparty. Full list of winners below.

Film of the Year: “12 Years a Slave”

British Film of the Year: “The Selfish Giant”

Foreign Language Film of the Year: “Blue is the Warmest Color”

Documentary of the Year: “The Act of Killing”

Director of the Year: Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity”

Screenwriter of the Year: Joel and Ethan Coen, “Inside Llewyn Davis”

Actor of the Year: Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”

Actress of the Year: Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”

British Actor of the Year: James McAvoy, “Filth”

British Actress of the Year: Judi Dench, “Philomena”

Supporting Actor of the Year: Barkhad Abdi, “Captain Phillips”

Supporting Actress of the Year: Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave”

Young British Actor of the Year: Conner Chapman, “The Selfish Giant”

Breakthrough British Filmmaker of the Year: Jon S. Baird, “Filth”

Technical Achievement of the Year: Tim Webber (visual effects), “Gravity”

Dilys Powell Award for Contribution to British Cinema: Gary Oldman