’12 Years a Slave’ tops North Carolina critics’ nominations

Nope, we’re not quite done with the regional critics’ awards yet. North Carolina has weighed in with their nominations, and while the list reads much as you’d expect — “12 Years a Slave,” of course, leads with seven mentions — there are a few quirks and variations here and there. Sarah Paulson notches up a Best Supporting Actress nod for “12 Years a Slave,” for example, alongside the ubiquitous Lupita Nyong’o, while John Goodman scores a supporting actor bid for “Inside Llewyn Davis.” Most refreshing of all is a Best Adapted Screenplay nomination for Francois Ozon’s “In the House,” though the film oddly doesn’t place in their Best Foreign Language Film category. Full list below; everything else at The Circuit.

Best Picture

“American Hustle”

“Gravity”

“Inside Llewyn Davis”

“12 Years a Slave”

“The Wolf of Wall Street”

Best Director

Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity”

Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave”

Alexander Payne, “Nebraska”

David O. Russell, “American Hustle”

Martin Scorsese, “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Best Actor

Bruce Dern, “Nebraska”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”

Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Robert Redford, “All Is Lost”

Best Actress

Amy Adams, “American Hustle”

Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”

Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”

Adèle Exarchopoulos, “Blue Is the Warmest Color”

Emma Thompson, “Saving Mr. Banks”

Best Supporting Actor

Barkhad Abdi, “Captain Phillips”

Michael Fassbender, “12 Years a Slave”

John Goodman, “Inside Llewyn Davis”

Jonah Hill, “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Best Supporting Actress

Scarlett Johansson, “Her”

Lupita Nyong”o, “12 Years a Slave”

Sarah Paulson, “12 Years a Slave”

Julia Roberts, “August: Osage County”

June Squibb, “Nebraska”

Best Original Screenplay

Joel and Ethan Coen, “Inside Llewyn Davis”

Spike Jonze, “Her”

Bob Nelson, “Nebraska”

Jeff Nichols, “Mud”

David O. Russell and Eric Singer, “American Hustle”

Best Adapted Screenplay

Julie Delpy, Ethan Hawke and Richard Linklater, “Before Midnight”

Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, “The Spectacular Now”

François Ozon, “In the House”

John Ridley, “12 Years a Slave”

Terence Winter, “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Best Animated Film

“The Croods”

“Despicable Me 2”

“Frozen”

“Monsters University”

“The Wind Rises”

Best Documentary Film

“20 Feet from Stardom”

“The Act of Killing”

“Blackfish”

“Muscle Shoals”

“Stories We Tell”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Blue Is the Warmest Color”

“The Great Beauty”

“A Hijacking”

“The Hunt”

“The Past”

Tar Heel Award

“All Is Bright”

“Bad Grandpa”

“The Conjuring”

“Iron Man 3”

“The Way Way Back”