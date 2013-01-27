2013 SAG Awards winners and nominees – complete list

The Screen Actor’s Guild announced the winners for the 19th Annual SAG Awards Sunday evening in Los Angeles. The winners are as follows:

Best Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Argo”- WINNER

“The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”

“Les Misérables”

“Lincoln”

“Silver Linings Playbook”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, “Silver Linings Playbook”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Lincoln” – WINNER

John Hawkes, “The Sessions”

Denzel Washington, “Flight”

Hugh Jackman, “Les Miserables”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, “Zero Dark Thirty”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Silver Linings Playbook” – WINNER

Helen Mirren, “Hitchcock”

Naomi Watts, “The Impossible”

Marion Cotillard, “Rust and Bone”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Alan Arkin, “Argo”

Robert De Niro, “Silver Linings Playbook”

Philip Seymour Hoffman, “The Master”

Tommy Lee Jones, “Lincoln” – WINNER

Javier Bardem, “Skyfall”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Sally Field, “Lincoln”

Anne Hathaway, “Les Misérables” – WINNER

Helen Hunt, “The Sessions”

Nicole Kidman, “The Paperboy”

Maggie Smith, “Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“The Dark Knight Rises”

“Skyfall” – WINNER

“The Bourne Legacy”

“The Amazing Spider-Man”

“Les Miserables”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Boardwalk Empire”

“Homeland”

“Mad Men”

“Breaking Bad”

“Downton Abbey” – WINNER

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“30 Rock”

“The Big Bang Theory”

“Glee”

“Modern Family” – WINNER

“Nurse Jackie”

“The Office”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Steve Buscemi, “Boardwalk Empire”

Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad” – WINNER

Jeff Daniels, “The Newsroom”

Jon Hamm, “Mad Men”

Damian Lewis, “Homeland”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Michelle Dockery, “Downton Abbey”

Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey”

Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story: Asylum”

Julianna Marguiles, “The Good Wife”

Claire Danes, “Homeland” – WINNER



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin, “30 Rock” – WINNER

Ty Burrell, ‘Modern Family”

Louis C.K., “Louie”

Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”

Eric Stonestreet, “Modern Family”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie”

Tina Fey, “30 Rock” – WINNER

Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation”

Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family”

Betty White, “Hot in Cleveland”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Clive Owen in “Hemingway & Gellhorn”

Ed Harris in “Game Change”

Woody Harrelson in “Game Change”

Bill Paxton in “Hatfields & McCoys”

Kevin Costner in “Hatfields & McCoys” – WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Alfre Woodard in “Steel Magnolias”

Julianne Moore in “Game Change” – WINNER

Sigourney Weaver in “Political Animals”

Nicole Kidman in “Hemingway & Gellhorn”

Charlotte Rampling in “Restless”



Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

“Game of Thrones” – WINNER

“Homeland”

“Breaking Bad”

“Sons of Anarchy”

“Walking Dead”

“Boardwalk Empire”

