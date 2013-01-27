2013 SAG Awards winners and nominees – complete list

The Screen Actor’s Guild announced the winners for the 19th Annual SAG Awards Sunday evening in Los Angeles. The winners are as follows:
Best Ensemble in a Motion Picture
“Argo”- WINNER
“The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”
“Les Misérables”
“Lincoln”
“Silver Linings Playbook”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper, “Silver Linings Playbook”
Daniel Day-Lewis, “Lincoln” – WINNER
John Hawkes, “The Sessions”
Denzel Washington, “Flight”
Hugh Jackman, “Les Miserables”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain, “Zero Dark Thirty”
Jennifer Lawrence, “Silver Linings Playbook” – WINNER
Helen Mirren, “Hitchcock”
Naomi Watts, “The Impossible”
Marion Cotillard, “Rust and Bone”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Alan Arkin, “Argo”
Robert De Niro, “Silver Linings Playbook”
Philip Seymour Hoffman, “The Master”
Tommy Lee Jones, “Lincoln” – WINNER
Javier Bardem, “Skyfall”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Sally Field, “Lincoln”
Anne Hathaway, “Les Misérables” – WINNER
Helen Hunt, “The Sessions”
Nicole Kidman, “The Paperboy”
Maggie Smith, “Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
“The Dark Knight Rises”
“Skyfall” – WINNER
“The Bourne Legacy”
“The Amazing Spider-Man”
“Les Miserables”
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
“Boardwalk Empire”
“Homeland”
“Mad Men”
“Breaking Bad”
“Downton Abbey” – WINNER
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
“30 Rock”
“The Big Bang Theory”
“Glee”
“Modern Family” – WINNER
“Nurse Jackie”
“The Office”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Steve Buscemi, “Boardwalk Empire”
Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad” – WINNER
Jeff Daniels, “The Newsroom”
Jon Hamm, “Mad Men”
Damian Lewis, “Homeland”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Michelle Dockery, “Downton Abbey”
Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey”
Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story: Asylum”
Julianna Marguiles, “The Good Wife”
Claire Danes, “Homeland” – WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Alec Baldwin, “30 Rock” – WINNER
Ty Burrell, ‘Modern Family”
Louis C.K., “Louie”
Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”
Eric Stonestreet, “Modern Family”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie”
Tina Fey, “30 Rock” – WINNER
Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation”
Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family”
Betty White, “Hot in Cleveland”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Clive Owen in “Hemingway & Gellhorn”
Ed Harris in “Game Change”
Woody Harrelson in “Game Change”
Bill Paxton in “Hatfields & McCoys”
Kevin Costner in “Hatfields & McCoys” – WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Alfre Woodard in “Steel Magnolias”
Julianne Moore in “Game Change” – WINNER
Sigourney Weaver in “Political Animals”
Nicole Kidman in “Hemingway & Gellhorn”
Charlotte Rampling in “Restless”
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
“Game of Thrones” – WINNER
“Homeland”
“Breaking Bad”
“Sons of Anarchy”
“Walking Dead”
“Boardwalk Empire”
Way to go Argo f***you! Greatest movie of 2012! Ben rocks!
It’s a good thing Argo won. I was thinking that Kyle Chandler would be doubly nominated for ZDT in ensemble with Argo…But ZDT was not nominated. wow.
Another Ensemble award for Alan Arkin, who I think also won with Little Miss Sunshine.
Yeah, Mr. White! Yeah, SAG awards!