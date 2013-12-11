‘Her’ crowned best film of the year by San Diego Film Critics Society

The San Diego Film Critics Society has just announced “Her” as the year’s best film. Spike Jonze’s latest picked up three awards total, including Best Original Screenplay and Best Score. “12 Years a Slave” led the way with Tuesday’s nominations announcement, but was ultimately shut out of the winning pool entirely. Oscar Isaac (“Inside Llewyn Davis”) and Cate Blanchett (“Blue Jasmine”) won top acting honors, while Matthew McConaughey received a special prize for his body of work in 2013. Check out the full list of winners below, and as always, keep track of the season via The Circuit.

Best Film: “Her”

Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity”

Best Actor: Oscar Isaac, “Inside Llewyn Davis”

Best Actress: Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”

Best Supporting Actor: Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Best Supporting Actress: Shailene Woodley, “The Spectacular Now”

Best Adapted Screenplay: “Before Midnight”

Best Original Screenplay: “Her”

Best Cinematography: “To the Wonder”

Best Film Editing: “Captain Phillips”

Best Production Design: “The Great Gatsby”

Best Score: “Her”

Best Animated Film: “The Wind Rises”

Best Documentary: “The Act of Killing”

Best Foreign Language Film: “Drug War”

Best Ensemble Performance: “American Hustle”



Body of Work: Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club,” “Mud,” “The Wolf of Wall Street”