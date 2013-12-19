Utah critics flip the script, award ‘Gravity,’ Nighy, ‘World’s End’

The Utah Film Critics Association has come along and done for Alfonso Cuarón’s “Gravity” what no other US critics group has: handed it its own, tie-free win for Best Picture of 2013. It also received Best Director and Best Cinematography from the group, while recent circuit hog “12 Years a Slave” walked away with just one prize: Best Actor. The script was flipped in a few other areas, particularly in the Best Supporting Actor and Best Original Screenplay categories. Check out the full list of winners below and remember to keep track of the season via The Circuit.
Best Picture: “Gravity” (Runner-up: “12 Years a Slave”)
Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity” (Runner-up: Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave”)
Best Actor: Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave” (Runner-up: Oscar Isaac, “Inside Llewyn Davis”)
Best Actress: Adèle Exarchopoulos, “Blue is the Warmest Color” (Runner-up: [tie] Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine” and Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”)
Best Supporting Actor: Bill Nighy, “About Time” (Runner-up: Michael Fassbender, “12 Years a Slave”)
Best Supporting Actress: Scarlett Johansson, “Her” (Runner-up: Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”)
Best Adapted Screenplay: “Before Midnight” (Runner-up: “12 Years a Slave”)
Best Original Screenplay: “The World’s End” (Runner-up: “The Way, Way Back”)
Best Cinematography: “Gravity” (Runner-up: “Inside Llewyn Davis”)
Best Animated Feature: “Frozen” (Runner-up: [tie] “From Up on Poppy Hill” and “The Wind Rises”)
Best Non-English Language Feature: “Blue is the Warmest Color” (Runner-up: “The Past”)
Are you going to continue the shade to 12 Years a Slave all season? You knew that it would be a contender and now that it’s winning these smaller groups notices you’re upset that it isn’t anyone but them. I especially want Slave to get the really big ones on Oscar night to spite you.
You have an idea that I have an opinion of that film that I don’t. Truly bizarre. What’s more, nothing in this piece is “shading” the film. It’s noting what would obviously be noted: that it managed but one win with this particular group while it has otherwise dominated the precursors.
And by the way, if a film in my top 15 directed by a filmmaker I truly adore that is an important work of art many really, really should see wins Best Picture — I’ll be perfectly happy. Sorry you won’t be able to “spite” me.
Now grow up.
Kris-
If you made up a completely fictitious critic’s group and “reported” on what won their awards, do you think anyone would notice?
Or wait, has that already happened? Is the Online Women’s Critic’s Under 25 but over 19 Awards that you reported on earlier in the week not a real thing?
Childish.
Also, just go by one handle, “Expressions Etc.”
Wow About Time!
These are a lot of cool wins actually: scarjo, gravity, Adele, and any award given to Isaac, even runner-up, is most welcome.
*there
Gravity actually won Best Picture and Best Director earlier this week at the Dublin Film Critics Circle, though it should be noted several films including 12 Years A Slave were ineligible.
[www.irishtimes.com]
Ah, thanks for letting us know.
Finally! A critics group that ventures out on a limb and makes some inspired choices. I haven’t seen and don’t plan to see About Time. Can anyone comment on the merits of Nighy’s performance?
He and Domnhall Gleeson are both delightful. The film, not so much.
Who would’ve thought that Utahns could be so exciting?
The mention of “The Way, Way Back” in Best Original Screenplay, even if it’s just as a runner-up, makes me smile.