Utah critics flip the script, award ‘Gravity,’ Nighy, ‘World’s End’

#Frozen
12.20.13 5 years ago 14 Comments

The Utah Film Critics Association has come along and done for Alfonso Cuarón’s “Gravity” what no other US critics group has: handed it its own, tie-free win for Best Picture of 2013. It also received Best Director and Best Cinematography from the group, while recent circuit hog “12 Years a Slave” walked away with just one prize: Best Actor. The script was flipped in a few other areas, particularly in the Best Supporting Actor and Best Original Screenplay categories. Check out the full list of winners below and remember to keep track of the season via The Circuit.

Best Picture: “Gravity” (Runner-up: “12 Years a Slave”)

Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity” (Runner-up: Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave”)

Best Actor: Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave” (Runner-up: Oscar Isaac, “Inside Llewyn Davis”)

Best Actress: Adèle Exarchopoulos, “Blue is the Warmest Color” (Runner-up: [tie] Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine” and Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”)

Best Supporting Actor: Bill Nighy, “About Time” (Runner-up: Michael Fassbender, “12 Years a Slave”)

Best Supporting Actress: Scarlett Johansson, “Her” (Runner-up: Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”)

Best Adapted Screenplay: “Before Midnight” (Runner-up: “12 Years a Slave”)

Best Original Screenplay: “The World’s End” (Runner-up: “The Way, Way Back”)

Best Cinematography: “Gravity” (Runner-up: “Inside Llewyn Davis”)

Best Animated Feature: “Frozen” (Runner-up: [tie] “From Up on Poppy Hill” and “The Wind Rises”)

Best Non-English Language Feature: “Blue is the Warmest Color” (Runner-up: “The Past”)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Frozen
TAGS12 YEARS A SLAVEabout timeAdele ExarchopoulosALFONSO CUARONBEFORE MIDNIGHTBill Nighyblue is the warmest colorCHIWETEL EJIOFORFROZENGRAVITYHER?In ContentionSCARLETT JOHANSSONthe world's end

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP