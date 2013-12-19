Utah critics flip the script, award ‘Gravity,’ Nighy, ‘World’s End’

The Utah Film Critics Association has come along and done for Alfonso Cuarón’s “Gravity” what no other US critics group has: handed it its own, tie-free win for Best Picture of 2013. It also received Best Director and Best Cinematography from the group, while recent circuit hog “12 Years a Slave” walked away with just one prize: Best Actor. The script was flipped in a few other areas, particularly in the Best Supporting Actor and Best Original Screenplay categories. Check out the full list of winners below and remember to keep track of the season via The Circuit.

Best Picture: “Gravity” (Runner-up: “12 Years a Slave”)

Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity” (Runner-up: Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave”)

Best Actor: Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave” (Runner-up: Oscar Isaac, “Inside Llewyn Davis”)

Best Actress: Adèle Exarchopoulos, “Blue is the Warmest Color” (Runner-up: [tie] Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine” and Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”)

Best Supporting Actor: Bill Nighy, “About Time” (Runner-up: Michael Fassbender, “12 Years a Slave”)

Best Supporting Actress: Scarlett Johansson, “Her” (Runner-up: Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”)

Best Adapted Screenplay: “Before Midnight” (Runner-up: “12 Years a Slave”)

Best Original Screenplay: “The World’s End” (Runner-up: “The Way, Way Back”)

Best Cinematography: “Gravity” (Runner-up: “Inside Llewyn Davis”)

Best Animated Feature: “Frozen” (Runner-up: [tie] “From Up on Poppy Hill” and “The Wind Rises”)

Best Non-English Language Feature: “Blue is the Warmest Color” (Runner-up: “The Past”)