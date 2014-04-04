2014 Academy of Country Music Awards predictions

Tim McGraw is the leading nominee for the 49th annual Academy of Country Music Awards, with seven nods, but he may be going home empty handed on Sunday night. Below are my predictions in the main categories for the April 6 ceremony, which airs on CBS live EDT starting at 8 p.m.

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Bryan

Miranda Lambert

Blake Shelton

George Strait

Taylor Swift

SHOULD WIN: George Strait. Even though some will consider it a sentimental win, he”s still selling out arenas and going out at the top of his game.

WILL WIN: Blake Shelton

Male Vocalist of the Year

Jason Aldean

Lee Brice

Luke Bryan

Blake Shelton

Keith Urban

SHOULD WIN: It”s a bit of a strange category: Where”s Brad Paisley? Where”s Eric Church? Of this group, Blake Shelton and Keith Urban are the stand out vocalists, with Shelton winning by a nose.

WILL WIN: Blake Shelton

Female Vocalist of the Year

Sheryl Crow

Miranda Lambert

Kacey Musgraves

Taylor Swift

Carrie Underwood

SHOULD WIN: If we”re going solely by voices- and it is a vocalist award- Carrie Underwood, but she seems to have fallen out of favor with voters the last few years.

WILL WIN: Miranda Lambert

Vocal Duo of the Year

Big & Rich

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Love and Theft

Thompson Square

SHOULD WIN: Florida Georgia Line. No one else has come close to their success this year. Perennially a weak category, Thompson Square is the other duo that could give them a run for their money

WILL WIN: Florida Georgia Line

Vocal Group of the Year

Eli Young Band

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

The Band Perry

Zac Brown Band

SHOULD WIN: The year”s strongest category, this is a toss up between The Band Perry and Little Big Town and Lady A (although Lady A was dormant for much of the time)

WILL WIN: The Band Perry

Album of the Year

Blake Shelton, ‘Based on a True Story…” L

uke Bryan, ‘Crash My Party”

Florida Georgia Line, ‘Here”s to the Good Times”

Kacey Musgraves, ‘Same Trailer Different Park”

Tim McGraw, ‘Two Lanes of Freedom”

SHOULD WIN: Kacey Musgraves. “Trailer” is the strongest, most consistent album of the bunch.

WILL WIN: Blake Shelton, “Based on a True Story…”

Single Record of the Year

Florida Georgia Line, ‘Cruise”

Tim McGraw (Feat. Taylor Swift and Keith Urban), ‘Highway Don”t Care”

Lee Brice, ‘I Drive Your Truck”

Miranda Lambert, ‘Mama”s Broken Heart”

Darius Rucker (Feat. Lady Antebellum), ‘Wagon Wheel”

SHOULD WIN: The best written song of the bunch is “I Drive Your Truck” (although this is not a songwriters” award), and the funnest song in the bunch is “Mama”s Broken Heart,” it”s really a tie.

WILL WIN: “Cruise,” Florida Georgia Line. It was simply unstoppable last year.