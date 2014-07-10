2014 Emmy Nominations Winners and Losers: ‘Game of Thrones,’ Tatiana Maslany, ‘Good Wife’

With something as competitive as the Emmy Awards there are always going to be winners and losers. The Television Academy hasn't magically figured out a way to make sure that every deserving nominee gets in, but that doesn't mean others are not richly rewarded.
Like every year, the class of 2014 has its share of snubs. Tatiana Maslany, “The Americans” (outside of Margo Martindale) and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” just to name a few. And, of course, shows such as “Game of Thrones,” “Breaking Bad,” “Orange is the New Black” and “True Detective” were richly rewarded.
HitFix's editorial team has scoured this year's list of nominees and has determined who won, who lost and who might actually won and lost. Check out the highlights in the embedded gallery below.
Agree or disagree? Share your thoughts in the comments section.
No Hannibal, what the hell?
Seriously. Hannibal is the only drama on network television that I enjoy these days. Everything else is on Basic/Pay Cable or Streaming.
I meant where is Hannibal on this list. Of course it wasn’t gonna be nominated.
Dan, just a small thing, The Good Wife’s ‘Hitting the fan’ was not submitted on the ballot so that is why it didn’t get a nomination. The only episode they submitted in writing was ‘The Last Call’ which I know you didn’t like all that much :)
Dumb, I know.
Oh right… I vaguely remember that. And… Yes. I wasn’t a fan of that one. So maybe it’s their own darned fault?
I still feel like “Hitting the Fan” factors into a Drama Series nomination… Or lack thereof…
-Dan
On NBC and stunt coordination: remember, Chuck won there two years in a row and was nominated for a third!
The Americans and Hannibal only getting one nomination between the two of them is wrong. It’s too bad the Academy doesn’t want to/doesn’t know how to watch them.
I feel like boycotting the Emmys for the ridiculous snub of the amazing, Tatiana Maslany! And how could they not give The Good Wife a nod for its best season yet?! Also, while I’m excited for Silicon Valley, they really should have recognized Christopher Evan Welch’s brilliant work.
I think the cinematography/art direction snub for Hannibal should have gotten its own slide.
The stunt coordination category still kills me. Arrow should have that in the bag.
While Grimm does deserve the nod (there are some KILLER fight scenes on that show)…one of the shows in that category is Hawaii Five-O. HONESTLY.
Joyeful – I was already doing eight slides. If I had done a ninth, it would have been “Hannibal.”
-Daniel
Loser: The Academy, for never ONCE even nominating Nick Offerman.
Not one nomination.
Not a single, damn one.
There are not enough sighs in the world to fully accentuate my level of frustration at this insanely ridiculous slight of one of the best comic actors of this recent era of sitcoms.
I watch A LOT of television and have not seen a single episode of The Americans or Hannibal.
They’re both quite good.
Hannibal is AMAZING (but does require that you acknowledge it takes place in a heightened universe).
The Americans kind of lost me this year….
I’d call “Masters of Sex” a winner without reservation. It wasn’t as big as it could have been, of course, but this is a good starting place for them. It’s easier to get more recognition for future seasons when you got some initial attention, and Caplan’s nomination is a big win for them. In the case of Sheen, Cranston’s gone next year, and McConaughey and Harrelson are getting replaced by a single lead actor on their show (and we can dream that HBO will come to their senses and never air the final season of “The Newsroom”).
Meh. Netflix is not a legit broadcast network, only an online service, so they should not be considered for anything but a special class award for online programming. The best drama series actress on this continent got excluded (Rachel Nichols, Continuum), so that category is asterisk city. Tired of the Maslany overhype. Truly tired of it. Nichols does more with her one role than Maslany does with her gazillion Emmy bait roles.
Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you the only person in the country who watches Continuum. Take a bow, good sir.
Nichols is an average/good actress, not an exceptional one. I like her and support her, but there’s plenty of scenes where she overacts her part, it’s kind of distracting actually.
Tatiana Maslany deserves all the hype and more, she’s perfect in every part. Not once you feel like she’s acting.
Best actress since Jody Foster, imho.
Seriously, how can you even compare Nichols to her?
I understand the need not to conform, but this is ridiculous.
1) Shouldn’t the photo for the OITB slide be a Season 1 scene, not Season 2?
2) when I looked at the list of nominees for acting categories on the official Emmy page, each actor was listed along with his/her character. Is Maslany’s problem that you must be associated with a single character?
AForkosh – Maslany’s ballot entry reads “Sarah, Beth, Cosima, Rachel (and more).” Her problem is that Emmy voters still don’t know “Orphan Black” exists, apparently.
-Daniel
For all the surprisingly right (in my opinion) nominations…it’s hard to care about an award that still nominates The Big Bang Theory and Modern Family (the former never being funny, and the latter well passed its prime). Do they just vote for shows out of habit?