2014 Emmy Nominations Winners and Losers: ‘Game of Thrones,’ Tatiana Maslany, ‘Good Wife’

With something as competitive as the Emmy Awards there are always going to be winners and losers. The Television Academy hasn't magically figured out a way to make sure that every deserving nominee gets in, but that doesn't mean others are not richly rewarded.  

Like every year, the class of 2014 has its share of snubs. Tatiana Maslany, “The Americans” (outside of Margo Martindale) and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” just to name a few.  And, of course, shows such as “Game of Thrones,” “Breaking Bad,” “Orange is the New Black” and “True Detective” were richly rewarded.

HitFix's editorial team has scoured this year's list of nominees and has determined who won, who lost and who might actually won and lost.  Check out the highlights in the embedded gallery below.

Agree or disagree? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

