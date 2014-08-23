2014 Emmys final predictions: ‘Breaking Bad,’ ‘Fargo,’ ‘OITNB,’ ‘Veep’

Over the last 10 days, HitFix's Alan Sepinwall and Daniel Fienberg have been dissecting and analyzing all of the major categories in the 2014 Emmy Awards race. Here are their final predictions, including what you can expect for “Breaking Bad,” “True Detective,” “Scandal,” “Orange is the New Black,” “Fargo,” “Mad Men,” “Brooklyn Nine Nine,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Veep” and more. Will Bryan Cranston, Jim Parsons and Julia Louis-Dreyfus add to their Emmy piles? Can Matthew McConuaghey come one step closer to EGOT membership? Will Louis C.K. take home an acting Emmy? And just how many awards will “Orange is the New Black” pick up?

The 66th annual Emmy Awards will be presented live on NBC Monday, August 26 at 8 p.m ET with Seth Meyers hosting. 

Stay tuned to HitFix for full coverage.

For now, check out Alan and Dan's final predictions for all the major categories:

