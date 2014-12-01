‘Birdman,’ Michael Keaton and Julianne Moore win big at the 2014 Gotham Awards

The 2014 Gotham Awards were handed out Dec. 1, 2014 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. “Birdman” walked away the big winner on the night, taking Best Feature and Best Actor, for Michael Keaton.

Check out the full list of nominees and winners below, and relive the evening at our live blog here.

Best Feature
“Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” – WINNER
“Boyhood”
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
“Love is Strange”
“Under the Skin”

Best Documentary
“Actress”
“CITIZENFOUR” – WINNER
“Life Itself”
“Manakamana”
“Point and Shoot”

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award
Ana Lily Amirpour (“A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night”) – WINNER
James Ward Byrkit (“Coherence”)
Dan Gilroy (“Nightcrawler”)
Eliza Hittman (“It Felt Like Love”)
Justin Simien (“Dear White People”)

Best Actor
Bill Hader (“The Skeleton Twins”)
Ethan Hawke (“Boyhood”)
Oscar Isaac (“A Most Violent Year”)
Michael Keaton (“Birdman”) – WINNER
Miles Teller (“Whiplash”)

Best Actress
Patricia Arquette (“Boyhood”)
Gugu Mbatha-Raw (“Beyond the Lights”)
Julianne Moore (“Still Alice”) – WINNER
Scarlett Johansson (“Under the Skin”)
Mia Wasikowska (“Tracks”)

Breakthrough Actor
Riz Ahmed (“Nightcrawler”)
Macon Blair (“Blue Ruin”)
Ellar Coltrane (“Boyhood”)
Joey King (“Wish I Was Here”)
Jenny Slate (“Obvious Child”)
Tessa Thompson (“Dear White People”) – WINNER

Spotlight on Women Filmmakers 'Live the Dream' Grant
Garrett Bradley, director (“Below Dreams”)
Claire Carré, director (“Embers”)
Chloé Zhao, director (“Songs My Brothers Taught Me”) – WINNER

 Gotham Independent Film Audience Award
“Actress”
“Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”
“Boyhood” – WINNER
“CITIZENFOUR”
“Coherence”
“Dear White People”
“A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night”
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
“It Felt Like Love”
“Life Itself”
“Love is Strange”
“Manakamana”
“Nightcrawler”
“Point and Shoot”
“Under the Skin”

Special Jury Award
Steve Carell, Channing Tatum and Mark Ruffalo, “Foxcatcher”

Tributes
Bennett Miller
Tilda Swinton

