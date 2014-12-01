‘Birdman,’ Michael Keaton and Julianne Moore win big at the 2014 Gotham Awards

The 2014 Gotham Awards were handed out Dec. 1, 2014 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. “Birdman” walked away the big winner on the night, taking Best Feature and Best Actor, for Michael Keaton.
Check out the full list of nominees and winners below, and relive the evening at our live blog here.
Best Feature
“Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” – WINNER
“Boyhood”
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
“Love is Strange”
“Under the Skin”
Best Documentary
“Actress”
“CITIZENFOUR” – WINNER
“Life Itself”
“Manakamana”
“Point and Shoot”
Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award
Ana Lily Amirpour (“A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night”) – WINNER
James Ward Byrkit (“Coherence”)
Dan Gilroy (“Nightcrawler”)
Eliza Hittman (“It Felt Like Love”)
Justin Simien (“Dear White People”)
Best Actor
Bill Hader (“The Skeleton Twins”)
Ethan Hawke (“Boyhood”)
Oscar Isaac (“A Most Violent Year”)
Michael Keaton (“Birdman”) – WINNER
Miles Teller (“Whiplash”)
Best Actress
Patricia Arquette (“Boyhood”)
Gugu Mbatha-Raw (“Beyond the Lights”)
Julianne Moore (“Still Alice”) – WINNER
Scarlett Johansson (“Under the Skin”)
Mia Wasikowska (“Tracks”)
Breakthrough Actor
Riz Ahmed (“Nightcrawler”)
Macon Blair (“Blue Ruin”)
Ellar Coltrane (“Boyhood”)
Joey King (“Wish I Was Here”)
Jenny Slate (“Obvious Child”)
Tessa Thompson (“Dear White People”) – WINNER
Spotlight on Women Filmmakers 'Live the Dream' Grant
Garrett Bradley, director (“Below Dreams”)
Claire Carré, director (“Embers”)
Chloé Zhao, director (“Songs My Brothers Taught Me”) – WINNER
Gotham Independent Film Audience Award
“Actress”
“Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”
“Boyhood” – WINNER
“CITIZENFOUR”
“Coherence”
“Dear White People”
“A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night”
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
“It Felt Like Love”
“Life Itself”
“Love is Strange”
“Manakamana”
“Nightcrawler”
“Point and Shoot”
“Under the Skin”
Special Jury Award
Steve Carell, Channing Tatum and Mark Ruffalo, “Foxcatcher”
Tributes
Bennett Miller
Tilda Swinton
So they clearly liked “Birdman”. I personally enjoy that movie as a BTS tale of clashing egos, but the parts apparently intended as a serious critique of contemporary cinema I find rather noxious.
Even though it’s on point?
And “noxious?” Is that the word you’re going with? Genuinely curious, because that’s pretty strong.
If you’ve read the interview Inarritu and the screenwriters did with Deadline, you get gems like:
“I think there’s nothing wrong with being fixated on superheroes when you are 7 years old, but I think there’s a disease in not growing up.”
And a bunch of other nonsense that, as an adult fan of the genre, I find quite insulting. “Cultural genocide” and “poison”, among other things. There are things to lampoon about superheroes, like everything else, and things to critique about the contemporary studio system (as with all previous iterations), but Inarritu’s wholesale discounting of a genre he exhibits very little understanding of (for instance, claiming it’s mainly a right-wing fantasy about rich people, when quite a few major superheroes are working class or poor, and the creators tend to be more liberal than not) finds no purchase with me.
It’s absolutely a cultural genocide when it’s a Sisyphean task for Martin Scorsese to get a film funded while Marvel holds an event announcing a slate of 50 movies or whatever. I don’t think it’s a wholesale discounting of a genre. I think it’s a backlash against infiltration, and that kind of fatigue tends to spur testy language.
I like comic books. I like comic book movies. But we’ve reached peak saturation.
Nevertheless, the movie isn’t about that and you can’t blame these guys for speaking their minds on the issue when confronted with the facile question.
Martin Scorsese’s recent run of films tend to have very high budgets for films of a type that need prime winning conditions to be profitable theatrically (which, thankfully, most of them have been, apart from “Hugo”). That’s not “cultural genocide”; that’s economics, and it’s not the fault of one genre that audiences aren’t necessarily going to see another.
What is the difference between The Gotham Awards and The Independent Spirit Awards? Why do we need both?
Why do we need the Golden Globes when we have the Oscars? Why do we need the New York Film Critics’ Circle when we have the National Society of Film Critics? Why do we need awards?
One is an east coast independent film organization and the other is a west coast independent film organization. I think we need all the independent film organizations we can get, particularly in light of the situation being chewed on in the first comment on this post.
Guy: well yeah, those are good questions! I can see the value in awards, but I don’t really see how it’s a good thing to have multiple iterations of the same awards. On the one hand, they crowd out the ‘market’ for award prestige and make more independent awards less visible (eg. non-American film awards). On the other, the proliferation probably reduces the prestige of any one award, and of the awarders collectively – if there were, say, an East Coast Oscar and a West Coast Oscar, would that makes the Oscars twice as important? No, it would probably make them, even put together, LESS important. Likewise, for example, I probably pay less attention to the Television Critics Association Awards than I would do if there weren’t ALSO the Critics Choice Television Awards…
I don’t think there should necessarily only be one of each award type, but I do think it’s a perfectly valid question to ask whether the proliferation is actually beneficial, and to whom.
Kris: are you sure that having two organisations with half the membership, and two awards, is really better for “independent” film than having only one organisation the size of both combined and with a single voice?
My bigger worry about these awards is rather that they increasingly seem to be the same films as the Oscars, just minus one or two films (which to the bystander not following the details of industry politics may as well be random omissions). I don’t know if that’s growing profitability and profile for independent film, or a growing turn to independent film at the Oscars, but either way… OK, so this is a cynical view and I guess it’s not that bad right now, but I think it may be a growing problem both in defending the prestige of these awards and in supporting ‘genuinely’ independent film…
From a very flavourful category, I’m so pleased they went with Ana Lily Amirpour — that film is extraordinary and unlikely to be rewarded anywhere else this season.