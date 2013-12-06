2014 Grammy nominations: Surprises and snubs

Jay Z, Kendrick Lamar, Justin Timberlake and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis were among the nominees with the most nods for the 2014 Grammy Awards nominations. But there were some interesting surprises for artists like Lamar, Sara Bareilles, Daft Punk and hip-hop on the whole as well as some severe snubs for — yes — Timberlake, Lorde, Kanye West, David Bowie and rock ‘n’ roll.

Check out our staff picks on some of the extremes. Who deserved the most awards? Who shouldn’t be on the list of Grammy nominees? Does this mean Miley Cyrus won’t show up to the ceremony in February?