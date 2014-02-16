‘Gravity,’ ‘Captain Phillips’ lead MPSE Golden Reel sound editing award winners

Continuing its dominance in below the line guilds Sunday night was Alfonso Cuarón’s “Gravity,” which took the top honor of Best Sound Effects and Foley in a feature film at the 2014 Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) Golden Reel Awards. “Captain Phillips,” meanwhile, won for dialogue and ADR.

Other winners on the film side included “Frozen,” “The Grandmaster,” “Dirty Wars” and “Epic,” while on the TV side, “Game of Thrones,” “Sons of Anarchy” and “Breaking Bad” all won prizes.

Check out the full list of winners below and remember to keep track of the season via The Circuit.

Best Sound Editing: Sound Effects and Foley in an English Language Feature

“Gravity”

Best Sound Editing: Dialogue and ADR in an English Language Feature

“Captain Phillips”

Best Sound Editing in an Animated Feature (English or Foreign Language)

(Includes ADR, Dialogue, Sound Effects and Foley)

“Epic”

Best Sound Editing in a Foreign Language Feature

(Includes ADR, Dialogue, Sound Effects and Foley)

“The Grandmaster”

Best Sound Editing: Music in a Musical Feature (English or Foreign Language)

“Frozen”

Best Sound Editing: Music in a Feature (English or Foreign Language)

“The Great Gatsby”

Best Sound Editing in a Feature Documentary Feature

“Dirty Wars”

TELEVISION

Best Sound Editing in Television – Short Form: Dialogue & ADR

“Game of Thrones: The Rains of Castamere”

Best Sound Editing in Television – Short Form: Sound Effects & Foley

“Breaking Bad” – “Felina”

Best Sound Editing in Television – Long Form: Dialogue & ADR

“The Bridge” – Pilot

Best Sound Editing in Television – Long Form: Sound Effects & Foley

“Sons of Anarchy” – “Salvage”

Best Sound Editing in Television – Short Form: Music

“Game of Thrones” – “The Rains of Castamere”

Best Sound Editing in Television – Short Form: Music, Musical

“Peg + Cat: The Beethoven Problem”

Best Sound Editing in Television – Long Form Form: Music, Musical

“History of the Eagles: Part One”

Best Sound Editing in Television: Sound Effects, Foley, Dialogue and ADR Animation in Television

“The Fairly OddParents” – “Dumbbell Curve”

Best Sound Editing: Short Form Documentary in Television

“North America: No Place to Hide”

Best Sound Editing: Long Form Documentary in Television

“Deadliest Catch: The Final Battle”

OTHER

Best Sound Editing: Computer Episodic Entertainment

“Mortal Kombat: Legacy Series II”

Best Sound Editing: Computer Interactive Entertainment

“StarCraft 2: Heart of the Swarm Cinematic”

Best Sound Editing: Direct to Video Animation

“Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Pt. 2”

Best Sound Editing: Direct to Video Live Action

“Marvel One-Shot: Agent Carter”

Best Sound Editing: Special Venue

“To the Arctic 3D”

Verna Fields Award in Sound Editing for Student Filmmakers

“Robomax”

Career Achievement Award

Randy Thom