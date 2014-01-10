Georgia Film Critics Association falls for ‘Her’

The Georgia Film Critics’ Association, who had one of the more interesting nomination lists of the circuit so far, have named Spike Jonze’s “Her” the best film of the year., also handing it awards for Jonze’s screenplay and Arcade Fire’s score. Joaquin Phoenix initially tied with “12 Years a Slave” star Chiwetel Ejiofor for Best Actor, but the latter was handed the win based on nomination votes; Ejiofor’s co-stars Michael Fassbender and Lupita Nyong’o were also rewarded. Alas, the extensive love for “Upstream Color” at the nomination stage didn’t result in any awards, though “Short Term 12” for Best Adapted Screenplay is an against-the-grain choice. Full list of winners after the jump; everything else at The Circuit.

Best Picture: “Her”

Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity”

Best Actor: Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”

Best Actress: Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”

Best Supporting Actor: Michael Fassbender, “12 Years a Slave”

Best Supporting Actress: Lupita Nyong”o, “12 Years a Slave”

Best Original Screenplay: Spike Jonze, “Her”

Best Adapted Screenplay: Destin Cretton, “Short Term 12”

Best Animated Film: “Frozen”

Best Documentary Film: “Stories We Tell”

Best Foreign Language Film: “No”

Best Ensemble: “American Hustle”

Best Cinematography: Emmanuel Lubezki, “Gravity”

Best Production Design: Andy Nicholson, “Gravity”

Best Original Score: Arcade Fire, “Her”

Best Original Song: “Please Mr. President” from “Inside Llewyn Davis”

Breakthrough Award: Brie Larson (“Don Jon,” “Short Term 12,” “The Spectacular Now”)

Oglethorpe Award for Excellence in Georgia Cinema: James Ponsoldt, Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, “The Spectacular Now”

