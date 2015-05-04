228 days until Star Wars: Gwendoline Christie storms into ‘Star Wars’ role and our hearts

#Star Wars
05.04.15

Earlier today, Vanity Fair released photos from the “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” set. But not all the characters were revealed. Domhnall Gleeson, Andy Serkis, and “Game of Thrones” star Gwendoline Christie didn”t put in an appearance with the group.

But anyone who watched the trailer already recognized this menacing saunter. Whether in Westerosi armor or the chrome of the First Order, Gwendoline Christie oozes presence.

Meet Captain Phasma. Or should I say “Captain Phas-tastic”!?

Image Credit: Vanity Fair. Photo by Annie Leibovitz.

No other information was released about Christie”s character. We don”t even get a peek at her look for the movie. But with that shiny armor and that intricate cloak, clearly she”s no ordinary stormtrooper.

