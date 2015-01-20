25 Most Anticipated films at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival

If we've survived the Golden Globes, if the Oscar nominations have been announced and if the nation's television critics have finished getting the lowdown on what's new for the next six months, it can only mean one thing: Sundance Film Festival time.
The 32nd edition of what has become America's greatest film festival is just days away, but the Sundance Institute is still coming off a high from last year's edition. For the second time in the festival's history, two world premieres, “Boyhood” and “Whiplash,” were nominated for the Best Picture Oscar.* The 2014 festival also made a comeback at the box office, delivering indie hits such as “A Most Wanted Man,” “Obvious Child,” “Dear White People” and “The Skeleton Twins.” For 2015, the festival programmers have promised even more laughs, but, as always, continue to mix in some intriguing hot topics in the documentary categories.
This year's Sundance will also find two Cobie Smulders movies (“Results,” “Unexpected”), two Kristen Wiig movies (“Nasty Baby,” “Diary of a Teenage Girl”), a potential Keanu Reeves comeback vehicle (“Knock Knock”), another Josh Charles indie (“I Smile Back”), Ewan McGregor as Jesus (“Last Days in the Desert”), Taylor Schilling's first film since breaking out on “Orange is the New Black” (“The Overnight”) and a very curious doc about Scientology and Hollywood, among other topics. There may be something for almost everyone, and you'll eventually see many of these movies at your local art house or multiplex (or maybe even Netflix or Amazon first).
Keeping all that in mind, HitFix's Sundance crew has ranked our 25 most anticipated films to see at this year's festival, which you can find in the embedded story gallery below.
*An early version of this post mistakenly noted that this was the “first time.” “Precious” and “An Education” were both nominated in 2010.
I’m sure the selections will turn out to be terrific given the experience of the authors, but what about Brooklyn?
The film is based on an acclaimed novel with a top-notch screenwriter delivering the script, and the lead is one of the great young talents in film today who is surrounded by a sterling supporting cast.
I hate to be THAT GUY, but this list is riddled with typos and misspellings. A lot more than usual.
No love for Queen of Earth or Results? Really?
Is “Queen of Earth” playing at Sundance?
Berlin for sure.
That pic for ‘People, Places, Things’ is not for that film….
Re: Nightmares — sleep paralysis is fascinating. And for the sufferers — terrorizing. The sad thing is, that most folk aren’t even aware of the phenomenon. Even professionals are too often unaware and misdiagnose as psychosis and inappropriately medicate. Sigh. Most accounts of alien abductions and supernatural encounters are likely sleep paralysis induced and seem very very real to sufferers. They aren’t crazy at all, but are readily marginalized as such.
It’s fantastic that a doc is tackling the topic. I bet most sufferers don’t say anything about what they experience – but once they *understand* what is actually happening – their minds can conquer the terror side that can also be disruptive to their waking lives as a whole.
Stoked for ‘Last Days in the Desert.’
Pair it with Scorsese’s ‘The Last Temptation of Christ’ and I think that would be a double feature worth sitting down for.
‘The Stanford Prison Experiment’ is exciting.
I have a B.S. and M.A. in Sociology with a specialization in research (and took a few Psychology classes on the side), so Zimbardo was beaten into my head for years. Hopefully, they do a really good job and that tired old documentary that gets played in classes ad nauseam will be phased out in lieu of this. Fingers crossed.
#11: Digging for Fire – I’m there if only for the sweet Pixies reference, never mind that the cast looks great.