25 panels we want to see at Comic-Con 2014: ‘Interstellar,’ ‘Lost,’ ‘Star Wars’

It's hard to believe, but another Comic-Con is right around the corner. Another four days of non-stop entertainment news and photo ops as some of the biggest stars in the world head to San Diego to promote their latest or current movies and TV shows. And, since approximately only 6,000 people can get into the massive Hall H, approximately 4,000 into Ballroom 20 and the entire event is effectively sold out, well, we're going to once again cover it from top to bottom for you.

That being said, we like to have fun doing it. You actually forget the smell of the convention center, the bad traffic and non-stop workload when something amazing happens. Like Harrison Ford making a surprise appearance to a standing ovation from 6,000 people. Or the entire cast of “The Avengers” shocking everyone by walking on stage. Or both the old and new “X-Men” casts appearing together for what turned out to be the only time in support of “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” Or, the first screening anywhere or for anyone of the “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” pilot. Or, the 10th anniversary “Firefly” reunion. Or, Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny reuniting on an “X-Files” panel. (OK, maybe our frowns only turn into smiles for a few minutes, but they are moments we'll never forget).

As it's almost the second week in June, Hollywood's TV networks and movie studios pretty much already know who is going and when. Still, the HitFix editorial team has come up with 25 major panels we'd love to see make the schedule next month (it actually could have been a much longer list). Some are more far-fetched (James Bond and “Community”) than others (Daniel Radcliffe), but it might just get you excited about those four days in July.

(Just as long as you're not covering it.)

