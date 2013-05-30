’30 Rock’s Tracy Morgan makes ‘Death Pact’ with FX for comedy pilot

Tracy Morgan is coming back to TV.

The former “30 Rock” and “Saturday Night Live” star has signed on to star in the FX comedy pilot “Death Pact,” from creators Rob Long (“Sullivan & Son”) and Tad Safran (“The Long Weekend”).

Morgan will play a onetime pot-dealing assistant high school coach who returns to his hometown as a decorated war hero and creates a new extreme self-help philosophy involving some friends and former students.

The single-camera, half-hour pilot will shoot this summer in New York or New Jersey. Eric Tannenbaum and Kim Tannenbaum (“Two and a Half Men”) will executive produce.

“Needless to say anything starring Tracy Morgan could be off-the-charts hilarious and we”re betting this one is,” said FX exec Nick Grad in a press release. “Rob Long, Tad Safran, Eric Tannenbaum and Kim Tannenbaum have delivered a terrific starring vehicle for Tracy. We look forward to casting the other three co-stars and getting started with production. This is going to be fun.”

Morgan starred on NBC’s “30 Rock” for seven seasons, and was nominated for an Emmy for his role in 2009. He’ll be heard on the big screen in the 2014 stop-motion film “The Boxtrolls,” along with Simon Pegg, Ben Kingsley and Elle Fanning.

Are you excited to see Tracy Morgan back on the small screen?