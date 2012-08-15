’47 Ronin’ pushed back a year as ‘Kick-Ass 2,’ ‘RIPD,’ and more get release dates

Universal has set release dates for several upcoming films, and have made some curious moves to such films as “47 Ronin,” “RPID” and “Kick-Ass 2.”

The Keanu Reeves epic “47 Ronin,” which had already been moved back several months, has been pushed back over a year from its original release date.

Originally scheduled to open this November, then moved to February 8, 2013, the 3D samurai film will instead hit screens December 25, 2013. Although it’s an awful long wait, the move to the Christmas holiday could indicate new confidence in the film, which is being seen as a major test for Reeves’ star power (his last big film, “The Day the Earth Stood Still,” flopped in 2008).

Meanwhile, the anticipated sequel “Kick-Ass 2” will bash its way into theaters on June 28. It will go head-to-head with the Vince Vaughn-Owen Wilson comedy “The Internship” and Roland Emmerich’s untitled thriller previously titled “White House Down.” That film stars Channing Tatum.

The Ryan Reynolds starrer “RIPD” was originally set for that same date, but Universal must feel pretty confident about it. The film’s new opening date will be July 19, and it’s taking a big chance opening in the week between Guillermo del Toro’s monster mash “Pacific Rim” and the highly-anticipated “The Wolverine.”

“Identity Thief,” a comedy starring Jason Bateman and Melissa McCarthy, is moving up to February 8 from May 10.

Finally, Ron Howard’s racing drama “Rush,” starring Chris Hemsworth (“The Avengers”) and Olivia Wilde (“Tron Legacy”) will roll into theaters on September 20.

