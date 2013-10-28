5 costume ideas for Hugh Hefner better than Robin Thicke

Hugh Hefner dressing up as Robin Thicke for Halloween is just as obvious as your college roommate dressing up as Hugh Hefner for Halloween — although it’s substantially more creepy. Hugh and his young bride Crystal Harris transformed into Robin and Miley for the Playboy Mansion’s annual Halloween bash, and now I fear I’ll be cringing for the rest of my life.

Robin and Miley’s VMAs performance was already super creepy even without being co-opted by an 87-year-old porn magnate in a bid to look culturally relevant. Although I imagine a key component of this costume decision was that Hugh got to keep his pajamas on. So, thumbs down on this look, but here are 5 costume suggestions for Hugh should he choose to dress up on Thursday.

1. A dinosaur. It’s cute and self-deprecating, which Hef could certainly stand a little more of in his life.

2. The panda from Alison Gold’s “Chinese Food” video. Fundamentally just as creepy as Robin, but cuddlier, and easier to hide out in for a nap.

3. Oatmeal.

4. Dracula. No, probably not the Jonathan Rhys Meyers version.

5. Honestly? Hugh Hefner is a perfectly fine costume if you’re already Hugh Hefner.

