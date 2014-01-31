5 female super villians ready for Marvel’s Phase Three

(CBR) Since updates and rumors about Marvel Studios‘ movie plan past 2015’s “Ant-Man” are starting to appear, we’re getting closer and closer to finding out which bad guys will start cracking their knuckles as they get ready to have a go at some of Earth’s mightiest. We already know that villains like Batroc the Leaper, Crossbones, Arnim Zola, Ultron and Baron Von Strucker will appear in the upcoming films “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” but all those bad guys have one thing in common: they’re all dudes.

To date, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has yet to employ a single female adversary, something that other studios in the superhero business haven’t had a problem doing. Fox has cast women as antagonists in nearly every X-Men film (Mystique, Lady Deathstrike, Callisto, Angel and Viper), and Warner Bros. introduced a pair of lethal ladies in recent years (“Man of Steel’s” Faora and the anti-hero Catwoman in “The Dark Knight Rises”). This fall’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” will mark the debut of Marvel’s first female villain — Karen Gillan’s deadly bounty hunter Nebula.

But one female super villain isn’t enough! CBR News conducted an informal Twitter poll to find out which bad-ass women comic book fans want to see on the big screen. Here are the top five female villains Marvel should consider using in upcoming films.