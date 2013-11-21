5 great moments from Pharrell’s 24-hour video for ‘Happy’

The HitFix bosses wouldn’t give me the day off to watch the entire 24 hours of Pharrell Williams’ new interactive video for “Happy,” which you can watch here.
Shot in various parts of Los Angeles, the video is a non-stop dance party featuring some beautiful unknowns, Pharrell, and celebrities including Steve Carell, Jimmy Kimmel, Jamie Foxx, Magic Johnson, Kelly Osbourne and the Odd Future rappers (Tyler the Creator, Earl Sweatshirt). Scenes and characters from the movie “Despicable Me 2” — whose soundtrack included “Happy” — also appear.
Here are five of my favorite scenes:
Pharrell’s robot dance
Pharrell looks smoking hot in a cardigan, plaid button down and fedora dancing on the sidewalk across the street from a brightly-lit McDonald’s. In a gas station parking lot, he quickly busts out the robot.
The joyride
It wouldn’t be LA without driving. In this scene, four friends cruise around in a red, vintage convertible, exuberantly singing along to the song. The two girls in the backseat seem to be having the most fun as they sit atop the trunk, the night air blowing their hair back.
‘Despicable Me 2’ minions
In one of the funniest scenes, three minions from “Despicable Me 2” dance down a canyon road, their little arms flailing to the beat of the song.
The bride
A radiant bride walks through the suburbs in a strapless gown with a feathery skirt and train that shimmies as she walks.
The kids
The best kid scene kicks off with a little girl in a pink tank top pirouetting around the halls of her school. Pharrell shows up to glide down a locker-filled hall as two teens bike behind him, then relinquishes screen time to more adorable kids.
It’s been a big week for interactive music videos. Check out Bob Dylan”s “Like a Rolling Stone” video, which only lasts six minutes.
Share your highlights in the comments.
U are Tha Realise Artists of our time……stay treal….onelove…. imissyomonkeyclothes
7:34pm oops moment
7:34 oops moment
Check out the moment at 7:34pm. ooops!
wow i suck at commenting, lol
Where is Jamie Foxx?
Jamie is apparently at 5:28 PM.
What are the timestamps of your favorite scenes? Could not find them.
Would it have killed you to put the times each of these occur?
Time codes for this video:
robot dance 2:48 am
The joyride 4:18 am all way long to 4:44
minions from “Despicable Me 2” 5:32 am
The bride 3:32 pm
School scenes 10:00pm and further
my favourite:
11:36 am old ladies fight
12:52 pm skateboard guy with pink socks fails
2:20 pm two taxido guys – great!
5:25 am sherif
Kelly Osbourne, ethereal, introspective, rock-chick-fairy happy..she looks like she’d totally at ease with who she is, happy within herself, needs no validation from anybody, on a jaunt home after a fabulous night…i love it