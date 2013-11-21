5 great moments from Pharrell’s 24-hour video for ‘Happy’

The HitFix bosses wouldn’t give me the day off to watch the entire 24 hours of Pharrell Williams’ new interactive video for “Happy,” which you can watch here.

Shot in various parts of Los Angeles, the video is a non-stop dance party featuring some beautiful unknowns, Pharrell, and celebrities including Steve Carell, Jimmy Kimmel, Jamie Foxx, Magic Johnson, Kelly Osbourne and the Odd Future rappers (Tyler the Creator, Earl Sweatshirt). Scenes and characters from the movie “Despicable Me 2” — whose soundtrack included “Happy” — also appear.

Here are five of my favorite scenes:

Pharrell’s robot dance

Pharrell looks smoking hot in a cardigan, plaid button down and fedora dancing on the sidewalk across the street from a brightly-lit McDonald’s. In a gas station parking lot, he quickly busts out the robot.

The joyride

It wouldn’t be LA without driving. In this scene, four friends cruise around in a red, vintage convertible, exuberantly singing along to the song. The two girls in the backseat seem to be having the most fun as they sit atop the trunk, the night air blowing their hair back.

‘Despicable Me 2’ minions

In one of the funniest scenes, three minions from “Despicable Me 2” dance down a canyon road, their little arms flailing to the beat of the song.

The bride

A radiant bride walks through the suburbs in a strapless gown with a feathery skirt and train that shimmies as she walks.

The kids

The best kid scene kicks off with a little girl in a pink tank top pirouetting around the halls of her school. Pharrell shows up to glide down a locker-filled hall as two teens bike behind him, then relinquishes screen time to more adorable kids.

It’s been a big week for interactive music videos. Check out Bob Dylan”s “Like a Rolling Stone” video, which only lasts six minutes.

Share your highlights in the comments.