5 Hawkeye and Captain America team-ups ready for the big screen

(CBR) Against all odds, Hawkeye”s popular ongoing series has made him one of Marvel”s most-loved heroes. This surge in prominence came in the wake of Jeremy Renner”s two performances as Clint Barton, meaning the character”s big-screen iteration has yet to receive the same level of exposure or nuance enjoyed by his comic-book counterpart. Fans need more Hawkeye, and they need it now! Plans to have Hawkeye appear in this year”s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” did not pan out – but that doesn”t rule the archer out of future Captain America films.

Renner recently told MTV that he”s not itching for a solo Marvel movie. “I”m happy to be the ensemble,” said the two-time Oscar nominee, who will again appear as one of Earth”s Mightiest Heroes in 2015′s “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” “I think [Hawkeye's] a utility guy that can bounce around into other people”s universes a little bit, especially like 'Cap 3.'”

Whoah whoah whoah – “Captain America 3”? Is that where Hawkeye will end up after the “Avengers” sequel? If that”s the case, then we”ve compiled a list of comics that demonstrate Clint and Cap”s relationship – and some comics that could form the basis of a Marvel Cinematic Universe film!