5 Marvel father/son teams ready for their own series

and 02.26.14 4 years ago

(CBR) Marvel surprised longtime X-Men fans with the announcement that its newest mutant-centric ongoing series, “Cyclops,” will be a time travel-instigated generational adventure. In Greg Rucka and Russell Dauterman's upcoming series, a teenaged Scott Summers ditches his time-displaced teammates for the opportunity to sail the stars with his space pirate father, Corsair. Though not a mind-trippingly insane idea, the concept feels refreshingly original, especially when one considers the rather high number of Marvel heroes who are either orphaned or childless.

With that in mind, here are some other father and son pairs Marvel could push into the spotlight, filling the racks with more tales of male bonding and — hopefully — positive influences!

Around The Web

TAGSCorsaircyclopsDakenGLADIATORICEMANKid GladiatorLongshotMarvel ComicsNICK FURYNick Fury JrShatterstar

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP