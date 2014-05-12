5 Things that might be okay about ‘Gracepoint’ even if you loved ‘Broadchurch’

“Broadchurch” was one of those fantastic British crime dramas (broadcast here on BBC America, there on ITV) that make you roll your eyes at tired formula stuff like “Law & Order: SVU” before the grab the remote. With David Tennant (“Dr. Who”) at the helm, it was sharp, heartbreaking and both emotional (without sappiness) and a legitimate whodunnit. So, of course, the U.S. had to remake it almost immediately.
I never understand this impulse. Remaking old black-and-white movies? Okay, fine, modern audiences like their color. Foreign films? Americans don't dig subtitles. But an English-language series from 2013? What, we have to be able to identify the streets? English accents are too much for us (okay, sometimes they are if they're really thick and/or Scottish)? Yes, the show is more likely to reach a broader audience this way. But it's also more likely to turn into a piece of crap.
Still, I'll be giving “Gracepoint” a chance. Here are my five reasons why.
1) If David Tennant is willing to do an American accent, we can at least tune in.
The fact that the show will be featuring the same star, this time with an American accent, is completely surprising and wonderful all at once. It tells me a few things. One, Tennant believes in the project so much he's willing to take a risk (I'm not going to believe he does anything this grueling for a massive paycheck, so there). Two, it guarantees at least one thing — the lead performance will be spot on. From the trailer it seems his American accent is pretty good. I'm not going to quibble about some weird vowel sounds. This is Tennant, people.
2) Anna Gunn can do anything.
She won an Emmy for playing Skyler White in “Breaking Bad,” and we know from that show there's absolutely no nuance she can't handle, even when super fans have lost their minds and are calling for her head (that happened). Olivia Colman's footsteps aren't easy ones to step into, but I suspect Gunn will put her own, specific twist on the role — and we won't mind at all.
3) Some scenes are clearly recreated shot for shot – and the original writer and director are on board, too
In the trailer, there are some scenes that truly seem to have been ripped from “Broadchurch” with different actors wedged in. In the scene of the mother discovering the body, even the cliffside looks the same, though we know it couldn't be. Clearly, we're dealing with true fans of the show who are going to treat it with respect in giving it an American twist. Hopefully not too much respect (encasing “Broadchurch” in amber and changing the settings would be a waste of effort), but the fact that some critical moments will look familiar isn't a bad thing.
I have to suspect that having “Broadchurch” writer/creator Chris Chibnall and director James Strong on board has a lot to do with why the source material is being so lovingly handled. I'm pretty sure they won't mess up the American twist, either. Sure, Dan Futterman (“Capote”) is a co-showrunner, but he's pretty great, too.
4) Nick Nolte!
He may not be familiar to everyone, but this guy is a name for a reason. Anyone who can survive Barbra Streisand and get an Oscar nod out of it (“Prince of Tides”) is a tough character with serious chops. Hopefully “Gracepoint” will fare better than his last series outing, “Luck.”
5) The killer will not be the same this time.
As we learned in Dan's preview, the big reveal will not be the same — which will be critical for getting fans of “Broadchurch” to tune in. How they'll change the storyline is anyone's guess, but I'm curious enough to tune in for at least ten episodes — which is all I need to do (don't you love these short thrillers?).
Are you going to watch “Gracepoint”?
I’m willing to check it out. I’m intrigued at how they will make this worthwhile for anyone who has seen the original.
Oh come on, cold hard fact is that David Tennant’s attempt at a passable American accent, while the poor chap is trying his darnedest, is a complete failure. The trailer is headline entertainment news in all of the UK papers here today but for all the wrong reasons. The two reactions are ridicule for Tennant with a couple of papers publishing tweets and tumblr comments from the internet which lampoon his attempt at the accent, including labelling it the worst ever perpetrated by a British actor and the second reaction is indignation that the US version is literally a shot by shot remake of Broadchurch. I simply can’t recall anything which has had such a strong, immediate and sustained negative reaction. The internet is now awash with scene by scene comparisons, audio clips ridiculing Tennant and loads of comments urging people to boycott the show.
At minimum this has damaged Tennant’s credibility and made him a figure of fun, at most it may force Fox to consider shelving the show. Can’t be fun for the cast having to wait to see if this is going to be pulled now that it’s been ripped to shreds by critics and the potential audience. How could they have not seen this coming though?
As usual people ripping things to shreds before they’ve seen even 1/100th of the program. Of course UK people think Tennant sounds ridiculous because a generic American accent is very flat compared to his native lilt or English characters he’s voiced. Saying that Gracepoint will damage his credibility is a huge stretch, especially when it’s showcasing his talent to the general American public, who pretty much have no idea who he is unless they have a Doctor Who fan in the house.
That simply is not true. There have been two articles, both in British tabloids (who he is at war with and who never miss an opportunity to badmouth him) attacking his accent, and all those articles could find for material were a couple of random Internet comments. The response from the American press and blogosphere has been overwhelmingly positive with many dozens of comments from random viewers who had never heard of David Tennant before stating that they did not realise he wasn’t American.
Btw Fox contractually has to air the entire season, they cannot legally cancel or pull the show.
I have to wonder if ‘Margot’ is the same person who has been flooding every Gracepoint article and forum online for months with rants about how much David Tennant sucks, how everyone hates him, he’s a total failure, the critics hate him, and he’s a laughing stock. Though unlike all the other posts this one doesn’t contain four paragraphs raving about how Matt Smith is a God Among Men and an A List superstar so perhaps it is not the same person. But knowing that there is a troll dedicating a lot of time to attacking Tennant’s performance in Gracepoint and the show itself has made me leery of taking comments like this at face value.
Broadchurch was moving and well made. I actually think the same care will go into this new show. They could have made a lot of changes to “Americanize” it and they didn’t. I think it will still be moody and atmospheric–and ultimately heartbreaking. Plus, I’ll watch anything with David Tennant in it.
the majority of Americans do not know who he is unless they were smart enough to be Doctor Who fans . I would watch DT read the phonebook . He’s just that good . I’m sure once everyone else gets a look at the series they will be hooked. As for the accent .It;’s not that bad and we haven’t seen that much of it . The Brits are always just miffed when one of theirs comes over here and makes good.