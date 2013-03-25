Watch: 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar confide ‘We Up’ on rooftops

Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent combined for a tour stop over the weekend, so it’s only right that they appear together in the video for Fif’s latest “We Up” track.

The two sit fireside in cabin, playing mandolins and a hearty game of Risk. Haha, just kidding, they’re rapping on the rooftop of a beautiful California condo by a pool with the season’s hottest accessory, Bored Women.

50 Cent originally had another guest on the track, but took the third verse for himself after all and allowed Lamar to take the cake regardless. The “good kid” reveals that he can get away with murder (see: manslaughter) though he has a bit of a Bob Lefsetz complex with the end of his rhyme: “I’m on Instagram looking at your favorite singer / Debating on should I fuck her or jump on her single.”

“We Up” is on 50 Cent’s forthcoming “Street King Immortal,” which will get a new drop date soon.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent was a guest on yesterday’s “Sunday Morning,” talking about rap music and gun violence, saying that songs like his don’t glorify gun but reflect a particular reality.

“If you were doing that and you weren’t actually experiencing it, I would say you were glorifying it,” he told Tracy Smith. “If you’re drawing from something from your actual experience, isn’t it art imitating life?”

Check out some of that vid below.