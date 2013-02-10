55th Grammy Awards – winners and nominees

A look at the winners and nominees for some of the major categories at this year’s 55th Grammy Awards. Updated as they’re announced.
This is only a partial list of the 81 awards, you can go to Grammy.com a complete list of winners and nominees.
Album Of The Year:
El Camino – The Black Keys
Some Nights – FUN.
**WINNER** Babel – Mumford & Sons
Channel Orange – Frank Ocean
Blunderbuss – Jack White
Record Of The Year:
“Lonely Boy” – The Black Keys
“Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” – Kelly Clarkson
“We Are Young” – FUN. Featuring Janelle Monáe
**WINNER** “Somebody That I Used To Know” – Gotye Featuring Kimbra
“Thinkin Bout You” – Frank Ocean
“We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” – Taylor Swift
Best New Artist:
Alabama Shakes
**WINNER** FUN.
Hunter Hayes
The Lumineers
Frank Ocean
Song Of The Year:
“The A Team” – Ed Sheeran, songwriter (Ed Sheeran)
“Adorn” – Miguel Pimentel, songwriter (Miguel)
“Call Me Maybe” – Tavish Crowe, Carly Rae Jepsen & Josh Ramsay, songwriters (Carly Rae Jepsen)
“Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” – Jörgen Elofsson, David Gamson, Greg Kurstin & Ali Tamposi,
songwriters (Kelly Clarkson)
**WINNER** “We Are Young” – Jack Antonoff, Jeff Bhasker, Andrew Dost & Nate Ruess, songwriters (FUN. Featuring Janelle Monáe)
Best Pop Solo Performance:
**WINNER** “Set Fire To The Rain (Live)” – Adele
“Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” – Kelly Clarkson
“Call Me Maybe” – Carly Rae Jepsen
“Wide Awake” – Katy Perry
“Where Have You Been” – Rihanna
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
“Shake It Out” – Florence & The Machine
“We Are Young” – FUN. Featuring Janelle Monáe
**WINNER** “Somebody That I Used To Know” – Gotye Featuring Kimbra
“Sexy And I Know It” – LMFAO
“Payphone” – Maroon 5 & Wiz Khalifa
Best Dance/Electronica Album:
Wonderland – Steve Aoki
Don’t Think – The Chemical Brothers
> Album Title Goes Here < – Deadmau5
Fire & Ice – Kaskade
**WINNER**Bangarang – Skrillex
Best Rock Performance:
“Hold On” – Alabama Shakes
**WINNER** “Lonely Boy” – The Black Keys
“Charlie Brown” – Coldplay
“I Will Wait” – Mumford & Sons
“We Take Care Of Our Own” – Bruce Springsteen
Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance:
“I’m Alive” – Anthrax
**WINNER** “Love Bites (So Do I)” – Halestorm
“Blood Brothers” – Iron Maiden
“Ghost Walking” – Lamb Of God
“No Reflection” – Marilyn Manson
“Whose Life (Is It Anyways?)” – Megadeth
Best Rock Album:
**WINNER* El Camino – The Black Keys
Mylo Xyloto – Coldplay
The 2nd Law – Muse
Wrecking Ball – Bruce Springsteen
Blunderbuss – Jack White
Best Alternative Music Album
The Idler Wheel Is Wiser Than The Driver Of The Screw And Whipping Cords Will Serve You More Than Ropes Will Ever Do – Fiona Apple
Biophilia – Björk
**WINNER** Making Mirrors – Gotye
Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming – M83
Bad As Me – Tom Waits
Best R&B Performance:
“Thank You” – Estelle
“Gonna Be Alright (F.T.B.)” – Robert Glasper Experiment Featuring Ledisi
“I Want You” – Luke James
“Adorn” – Miguel
**WINNER** “Climax” – Usher
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Fortune – Chris Brown
Kaleidoscope Dream – Miguel
**WINNER** Channel Orange – Frank Ocean
Best R&B Album:
**WINNER** Black Radio – Robert Glasper Experiment
Back To Love – Anthony Hamilton
Write Me Back – R. Kelly
Beautiful Surprise – Tamia
Open Invitation – Tyrese
Best Rap/Sung Collaboration:
“Wild Ones” – Flo Rida Featuring Sia
**WINNER** “No Church In The Wild” – Jay-Z & Kanye West Featuring Frank Ocean & The-Dream
“Tonight (Best You Ever Had)” – John Legend Featuring Ludacris
“Cherry Wine” – Nas Featuring Amy Winehouse
“Talk That Talk” – Rihanna Feautring Jay-Z
Best Rap Performance:
“HYFR (Hell Ya F***ing Right)” – Drake Featuring Lil Wayne
**WINNER** “N****s In Paris” – Jay-Z & Kanye West
“Daughters” – Nas
“Mercy” – Kanye West Featuring Big Sean, Pusha T & 2 Chainz
“I Do” – Young Jeezy Featuring Jay-Z & André 3000
Best Rap Album
**WINNER** Take Care – Drake
Food & Liquor II: The Great American Rap Album, Pt. 1 – Lupe Fiasco
Life Is Good – Nas
Undun – The Roots
God Forgives, I Don’t – Rick Ross
Based On A T.R.U. Story – 2 Chainz
Best Country Solo Performance:
“Home” – Dierks Bentley
“Springsteen” – Eric Church
“Cost Of Livin'” – Ronnie Dunn
“Wanted” – Hunter Hayes
“Over” – Blake Shelton
**WINNER** “Blown Away” – Carrie Underwood
Best Country Album:
**WINNER** Uncaged – Zac Brown Band
Hunter Hayes – Hunter Hayes
Living For A Song: A Tribute To Hank Cochran – Jamey Johnson
Four The Record – Miranda Lambert
The Time Jumpers – The Time Jumpers
Best Americana Album:
The Carpenter – The Avett Brothers
From The Ground Up – John Fullbright
The Lumineers – The Lumineers
Babel – Mumford & Sons
**WINNER** Slipstream – Bonnie Raitt
Best Blues Album:
33 1/3 – Shemekia Copeland
**WINNER** Locked Down – Dr. John
Let It Burn – Ruthie Foster
And Still I Rise – Heritage Blues Orchestra
Bring It On Home – Joan Osborne
Best Spoken Word Album:
American Grown (Michelle Obama) – Scott Creswell & Dan Zitt, producers (Various Artists)
Back To Work: Why We Need Smart Government For A Strong Economy – Bill Clinton
Drift: The Unmooring Of American Military Power – Rachel Maddow
Seriously…I’m Kidding – Ellen DeGeneres
*WINNER* Society’s Child: My Autobiography – Janis Ian
Best Comedy Album
**WINNER**Blow Your Pants Off – Jimmy Fallon
Cho Dependent (Live In Concert) – Margaret Cho
In God We Rust – Lewis Black
Kathy Griffin: Seaman 1st Class – Kathy Griffin
Mr. Universe – Jim Gaffigan
Rize Of The Fenix – Tenacious D
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
**WINNER** Dan Auerbach
Jeff Bhasker
Diplo
Markus Dravs
Salaam Remi
