55th Grammy Awards – winners and nominees

A look at the winners and nominees for some of the major categories at this year’s 55th Grammy Awards. Updated as they’re announced.

This is only a partial list of the 81 awards, you can go to Grammy.com a complete list of winners and nominees.

Album Of The Year:

El Camino – The Black Keys

Some Nights – FUN.

**WINNER** Babel – Mumford & Sons

Channel Orange – Frank Ocean

Blunderbuss – Jack White



Record Of The Year:

“Lonely Boy” – The Black Keys

“Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” – Kelly Clarkson

“We Are Young” – FUN. Featuring Janelle Monáe

**WINNER** “Somebody That I Used To Know” – Gotye Featuring Kimbra

“Thinkin Bout You” – Frank Ocean

“We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” – Taylor Swift



Best New Artist:

Alabama Shakes

**WINNER** FUN.

Hunter Hayes

The Lumineers

Frank Ocean



Song Of The Year:

“The A Team” – Ed Sheeran, songwriter (Ed Sheeran)

“Adorn” – Miguel Pimentel, songwriter (Miguel)

“Call Me Maybe” – Tavish Crowe, Carly Rae Jepsen & Josh Ramsay, songwriters (Carly Rae Jepsen)

“Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” – Jörgen Elofsson, David Gamson, Greg Kurstin & Ali Tamposi,

songwriters (Kelly Clarkson)

**WINNER** “We Are Young” – Jack Antonoff, Jeff Bhasker, Andrew Dost & Nate Ruess, songwriters (FUN. Featuring Janelle Monáe)

Best Pop Solo Performance:

**WINNER** “Set Fire To The Rain (Live)” – Adele

“Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” – Kelly Clarkson

“Call Me Maybe” – Carly Rae Jepsen

“Wide Awake” – Katy Perry

“Where Have You Been” – Rihanna



Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

“Shake It Out” – Florence & The Machine

“We Are Young” – FUN. Featuring Janelle Monáe

**WINNER** “Somebody That I Used To Know” – Gotye Featuring Kimbra

“Sexy And I Know It” – LMFAO

“Payphone” – Maroon 5 & Wiz Khalifa



Best Dance/Electronica Album:

Wonderland – Steve Aoki

Don’t Think – The Chemical Brothers

> Album Title Goes Here < – Deadmau5

Fire & Ice – Kaskade

**WINNER**Bangarang – Skrillex



Best Rock Performance:

“Hold On” – Alabama Shakes

**WINNER** “Lonely Boy” – The Black Keys

“Charlie Brown” – Coldplay

“I Will Wait” – Mumford & Sons

“We Take Care Of Our Own” – Bruce Springsteen

Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance:

“I’m Alive” – Anthrax

**WINNER** “Love Bites (So Do I)” – Halestorm

“Blood Brothers” – Iron Maiden

“Ghost Walking” – Lamb Of God

“No Reflection” – Marilyn Manson

“Whose Life (Is It Anyways?)” – Megadeth

Best Rock Album:

**WINNER* El Camino – The Black Keys

Mylo Xyloto – Coldplay

The 2nd Law – Muse

Wrecking Ball – Bruce Springsteen

Blunderbuss – Jack White



Best Alternative Music Album

The Idler Wheel Is Wiser Than The Driver Of The Screw And Whipping Cords Will Serve You More Than Ropes Will Ever Do – Fiona Apple

Biophilia – Björk

**WINNER** Making Mirrors – Gotye

Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming – M83

Bad As Me – Tom Waits

Best R&B Performance:

“Thank You” – Estelle

“Gonna Be Alright (F.T.B.)” – Robert Glasper Experiment Featuring Ledisi

“I Want You” – Luke James

“Adorn” – Miguel

**WINNER** “Climax” – Usher

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Fortune – Chris Brown

Kaleidoscope Dream – Miguel

**WINNER** Channel Orange – Frank Ocean



Best R&B Album:

**WINNER** Black Radio – Robert Glasper Experiment

Back To Love – Anthony Hamilton

Write Me Back – R. Kelly

Beautiful Surprise – Tamia

Open Invitation – Tyrese



Best Rap/Sung Collaboration:

“Wild Ones” – Flo Rida Featuring Sia

**WINNER** “No Church In The Wild” – Jay-Z & Kanye West Featuring Frank Ocean & The-Dream

“Tonight (Best You Ever Had)” – John Legend Featuring Ludacris

“Cherry Wine” – Nas Featuring Amy Winehouse

“Talk That Talk” – Rihanna Feautring Jay-Z



Best Rap Performance:

“HYFR (Hell Ya F***ing Right)” – Drake Featuring Lil Wayne

**WINNER** “N****s In Paris” – Jay-Z & Kanye West

“Daughters” – Nas

“Mercy” – Kanye West Featuring Big Sean, Pusha T & 2 Chainz

“I Do” – Young Jeezy Featuring Jay-Z & André 3000

Best Rap Album

**WINNER** Take Care – Drake

Food & Liquor II: The Great American Rap Album, Pt. 1 – Lupe Fiasco

Life Is Good – Nas

Undun – The Roots

God Forgives, I Don’t – Rick Ross

Based On A T.R.U. Story – 2 Chainz



Best Country Solo Performance:

“Home” – Dierks Bentley

“Springsteen” – Eric Church

“Cost Of Livin'” – Ronnie Dunn

“Wanted” – Hunter Hayes

“Over” – Blake Shelton

**WINNER** “Blown Away” – Carrie Underwood



Best Country Album:

**WINNER** Uncaged – Zac Brown Band

Hunter Hayes – Hunter Hayes

Living For A Song: A Tribute To Hank Cochran – Jamey Johnson

Four The Record – Miranda Lambert

The Time Jumpers – The Time Jumpers



Best Americana Album:

The Carpenter – The Avett Brothers

From The Ground Up – John Fullbright

The Lumineers – The Lumineers

Babel – Mumford & Sons

**WINNER** Slipstream – Bonnie Raitt



Best Blues Album:

33 1/3 – Shemekia Copeland

**WINNER** Locked Down – Dr. John

Let It Burn – Ruthie Foster

And Still I Rise – Heritage Blues Orchestra

Bring It On Home – Joan Osborne



Best Spoken Word Album:

American Grown (Michelle Obama) – Scott Creswell & Dan Zitt, producers (Various Artists)

Back To Work: Why We Need Smart Government For A Strong Economy – Bill Clinton

Drift: The Unmooring Of American Military Power – Rachel Maddow

Seriously…I’m Kidding – Ellen DeGeneres

*WINNER* Society’s Child: My Autobiography – Janis Ian

Best Comedy Album

**WINNER**Blow Your Pants Off – Jimmy Fallon

Cho Dependent (Live In Concert) – Margaret Cho

In God We Rust – Lewis Black

Kathy Griffin: Seaman 1st Class – Kathy Griffin

Mr. Universe – Jim Gaffigan

Rize Of The Fenix – Tenacious D

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

**WINNER** Dan Auerbach

Jeff Bhasker

Diplo

Markus Dravs

Salaam Remi