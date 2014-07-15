6 Questions That Give Me Pause About Marvel’s ‘Thor Is Now A Lady’ Announcement

Soooo…Thor is a girl now. That's a thing that is happening. In case you missed it, Marvel announced via morning talk show 'The View' (because ladies I guess?) that the God of Thunder will be the Goddess of Thunder going forward.

The ladies of The View said the new Thor 'created herself' after being saved by Thor, but the official press released then backtracked that to just vaguely worded statements about Thor definitely being Thor and not some Lady Thor impersonator.

Wait what? On the one hand, more ladies in stand-alone comics is always welcome. Plus there's the bonus that it will send comic purists into a frothing at the mouth rabid fit which is always good entertainment.

On the other hand, I've got some questions…