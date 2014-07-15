Marvel Comics hero Thor will now be female

Fans of Marvel superhero Thor may be surprised at some major changes to the character this Fall.

For one thing, Thor will now be female.

This October, Marvel Comics will introduce the newest hero to wield the mighty hammer Mjölnir. For now, her identity and origin is a mystery, and we can only guess how the update will impace the rest of the Marvel Universe.

The news was revealed on “The View,” where co-host Jenny McCarthy said the new Thor is saved by the traditional male Thor, and is somehow given his extraordinary powers.

Check out the new Thor below, complete with lightning. The armor is similar, and she even has the same hair as the old Thor.

The series will be written by Jason Aaron (“Thor: God of Thunder,” “Original Sin”) with art from Russell Dauterman (“Cyclops”).

“The inscription on Thor's hammer reads ‘Whosoever holds this hammer, if HE be worthy, shall possess the power of Thor.” Well it's time to update that inscription,” said Marvel editor Wil Moss in a press release. “The new Thor continues Marvel's proud tradition of strong female characters like Captain Marvel, Storm, Black Widow and more. And this new Thor isn't a temporary female substitute – she's now the one and only Thor, and she is worthy!”

Series writer Jason Aaron added, “This is not She-Thor. This is not Lady Thor. This is not Thorita. This is THOR. This is the THOR of the Marvel Universe. But it”s unlike any Thor we”ve ever seen before.”

Here's another look, this time with Mjölnir:

The hero Thor Odinson first appeared as a blonde-haired Norse hero in 1962 and has been a fixture in the Marvel universe ever since, fighting alongside such fellow supers as Captain America, Iron Man and Spider-Man.

Chris Hemsworth has portrayed the Asgardian hero in two solo films, “The Avengers,” and the upcoming “The Avengers: Age of Ultron.”

The press release goes on to state that new female Thor is the publisher's eighth title centered on lead female protagonist and hopes to positively reflect Marvel's growing female readership.

What do you think of a female Thor?