Watch: 6 smashing seconds of ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’

Wham, bam, thank you ma’am.

Following on the heels of Friday’s shocking announcement (ha) that ABC has officially ordered “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” to series, the network has now released a whopping six-second sneak peek at the upcoming “Avengers” spin-off that will see Clark Gregg reprising the role of Agent Phil Coulson alongside co-stars Ming-Na Wen, Elizabeth Henstridge, Iain De Caestecker, Brett Dalton, Chloe Bennet and J. August Richards. Check out the brief but enticing action in the video below.