8 household products that could be ‘Game of Thrones’ characters

Lavoris Tyrell? Lysol Lannister? Beautiful dead Aura Cacia Stark? If you’re anything like me, you’ll often find yourself in the middle of some normal activity, look down, and decide the household product in your hand would make an excellent “Game of Thrones” character name. And then you’ll have to invent a damn backstory for the person you’ve just created. Here are 8 such inventions. And please, don’t blame me if you find yourself dressing all your cleaning products in old-timey costumes.