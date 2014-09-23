9 television shows you should never, ever watch with your parents

#Orange Is The New Black #Girls #True Blood #South Park #Game of Thrones
, , and 09.24.14 4 years ago

What's more American than gathering around the warm glow of the television for a night of family entertainment? Nothing, that's what. But not all shows are created equal. For every “NCIS” and “America's Funniest Home Videos,” there are six “Game of Thrones” ready to turn your living room into an awkward silence where everyone avoids direct eye contact.

Who are the worst offenders? We've collected 9 of the top shows you should never, EVER watch with your parents. And at least two that have the double-whammy of being awkward to watch with your siblings. Avoid an evening of frantically scrambling for the remote while nervously laughing “Man, who saw that coming!?” with this handy guide. And add your own to list in the comments!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Orange Is The New Black#Girls#True Blood#South Park#Game of Thrones
TAGSBorgiasembarrassing shows to watch with parentsgame of thronesgirlsLookingORANGE IS THE NEW BLACKOUTLANDERsouth parkTHE REAL WORLDTRUE BLOODworst shows to watch with parents

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP