A&E orders ‘Those Who Kill’ starring Chloe Sevigny

A&E has given a series order to “Those Who Kill,” a drama starring Chloe Sevigny and James D’Arcy.

The cable network announced on Tuesday (April 9) that “Those who Kill” will begin production this fall and that the series, featuring 10 one-hour episodes, will premiere in 2014.

The announcement came one day after A&E ordered a second season of “Bates Motel,” also for 2014.

Based on the Danish crime drama, “Those Who Kill” focuses on a detective (Sevigny) tasked with tracking down serial killers. When she begins investigating her own stepfather, as well as her tragic past, she enlists the help of a forensic psychiatrist (D’Arcy) gifted at getting into the heads of serial killers. So it’s “Hannibal” meets, um… “Hannibal.”

“‘Those Who Kill’ is not a crime procedural about serial killers — it”s a deep serialized character portrait of two compelling yet damaged individuals coming together through the revelation of their dark past,” blurbs A&E President and GM Bob DeBitetto. “We are thrilled to have such an incredible cast and crew signed on to this project and the result should be an absolutely riveting series.”

Executive produced by Brian Grazer and Francie Calfo for Imagine Television, “Those Who Kill” features intriguing talent behind-the-camera, including pilot scribe Glen Morgan (“The X Files”) and director Joe Carnahan (“The Grey”).