A look at the good, bad and sometimes weird men of “The Bachelorette”

Judging from these handsome photos, you’d think Desiree has a wide and varied assortment of potential suitors on this season of “The Bachelorette.” Of course, you’d only believe that if you didn’t watch the first episode, in which more than a few guys felt comfortable waving their freak flags, dangling room keys and showing up without shirts (or with armor). Welcome to the weirdest season yet!

That being said, more than a few guys show glimmers of promise (and more than a few are just flat-out hot). What will ultimately matter most to Des remains to be seen, but we do know (thanks to this oddball rap video) that a few of the guys aren’t in it for the right reasons (to use the guys’ favorite phrase) and at least one might be unbalanced (though that’s a low estimate).

Des clearly has her work cut out for her, and we can only hope that after sending creepy Jonathan, the trying-too-hard Larry and Nick the magician home, she has sufficiently cleared the field for love. Here’s a look at who’s left, who has what it takes, and who shouldn’t bother to unpack.