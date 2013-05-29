A look at the good, bad and sometimes weird men of “The Bachelorette”

Judging from these handsome photos, you’d think Desiree has a wide and varied assortment of potential suitors on this season of “The Bachelorette.” Of course, you’d only believe that if you didn’t watch the first episode, in which more than a few guys felt comfortable waving their freak flags, dangling room keys and showing up without shirts (or with armor). Welcome to the weirdest season yet!
That being said, more than a few guys show glimmers of promise (and more than a few are just flat-out hot). What will ultimately matter most to Des remains to be seen, but we do know (thanks to this oddball rap video) that a few of the guys aren’t in it for the right reasons (to use the guys’ favorite phrase) and at least one might be unbalanced (though that’s a low estimate).
Des clearly has her work cut out for her, and we can only hope that after sending creepy Jonathan, the trying-too-hard Larry and Nick the magician home, she has sufficiently cleared the field for love. Here’s a look at who’s left, who has what it takes, and who shouldn’t bother to unpack.
Brooks will get the final rose
I think you’re right, honestly.
Well…if I was Desiree, I would have ran off with Brooks after their very first date!!!! Dang, that man is fine!! <3
A white male will win. I’m 100% sure of that.
WHO CARES? This is another show using the TC to PIMP girls, no where being real anything. Any woman that goes on these shows makes herself out to be a cheap tart and close enough to be of the oldest profession
Well you obvious watch it Doug!!! So are you any better?
I’m not a jewish mother but she should have kept the doctor you can’t have too many of them in your family.
in regards of Jane’s comment: I agree,but Des is very sweet,but not that smart…
From their first date… seeing how comfortable they were with each other to how easy Desiree was…I mean how easy the conversation flowed, I had a feeling that these two were perfect for each other. Or…maybe he is just perfect for me!!! Brooks is not only gorgeous, but seems genuine and caring. And did I mention I think he is a hunk??
It will probably end up being Brooks, but I also see Juan Pablo being right up there!
She picks Brooks – it’s all over the spoilers
SHE SHOULD HVE MARRIED ZAK…..I THINK HE REALLY LOVED HER…..
KEEP HER CREEPY BROTHER OUT OF IT….WHO CARES WHAT HE THINKS!!!
Yes, I think she screwed up by not picking Zak. I think he was the sincere one. Love lost…..