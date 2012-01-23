‘A Separation’ leads International Cinephile Society nods

One last (I presume) set of critics’ award nominations before we head into the second stage of Oscar season: the International Conephile Society is made up of over 80 international journalists and film professionals, and that diversity is reflected in the nominations, with “A Separation” topping the list with 10 nominations (including four acting bids, none of them for the superb Sarina Farhadi). I participated in the voting, which probably won’t surprise you when you read the nomination tallies for “Weekend” and “Margaret.” Full list after the jump.

Best Picture

“Certified Copy”

“Drive”

“Hugo”

“Margaret”

“Meek’s Cutoff”

“Melancholia”

“Mysteries of Lisbon”

“A Separation”

“The Tree of Life”

“Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives”

“Weekend”

Best Director

Abbas Kiarostami, “Certified Copy”

Nicolas Winding Refn, “Drive”

Raoul Ruiz, “Mysteries of Lisbon”

Asghar Farhadi, “A Separation”

Terrence Malick, “The Tree of Life”

Best Actor

Tom Cullen, “Weekend”

Michael Fassbender, “Shame”

Peyman Moaadi, “A Separation”

Chris New, “Weekend”

Michael Shannon, “Take Shelter”

Best Actress

Sareh Bayat, “A Separation”

Juliette Binoche, “Certified Copy”

Elizabeth Olsen, “Martha Marcy May Marlene”

Anna Paquin, “Margaret”

Yun Jung-hee, “Poetry”

Best Supporting Actor

Albert Brooks, “Drive”

Shahab Hosseini, “A Separation”

Michael Lonsdale, “Of Gods and Men”

Brad Pitt, “The Tree of Life”

Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”

Best Supporting Actress

Jessica Chastain, “Take Shelter”

Jessica Chastain, “The Tree of Life”

Leila Hatami, “A Separation”

Carey Mulligan, “Shame”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Margaret”

Best Original Screenplay

“Certified Copy”

“Margaret”

“Midnight in Paris”

“A Separation”

“Weekend”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Drive”

“Moneyball”

“Mysteries of Lisbon”

“The Skin I Live In”

“Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy”

Best Cinematography

“Drive”

“Melancholia”

“The Mill and the Cross”

“Mysteries of Lisbon”

“The Tree of Life”

Best Film Editing

“Drive”

“Martha Marcy May Marlene”

“Mysteries of Lisbon”

“A Separation”

“The Tree of Life”

Best Production Design

“Hugo”

“The Mill and the Cross”

“Mysteries of Lisbon”

“Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy”

“The Tree of Life”

Best Original Score

“Drive”

“Hanna”

“Mysteries of Lisbon”

“The Skin I Live In”

“Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy”

Best Ensemble

“Bridesmaids”

“Margaret”

“Midnight in Paris”

“Mysteries of Lisbon”

“A Separation”

“Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy”

Best Film Not in the English Language

“Certified Copy”

“House of Pleasures”

“Le Havre”

“Le Quattro Volte”

“Mysteries of Lisbon”

“Of Gods and Men”

“Poetry”

“A Separation”

“The Skin I Live In”

“Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives”

Best Animated Film

“The Adventures of Tintin”

“Rango”

“Winnie the Pooh”

Best Documentary

“The Arbor”

“The Autobiography of Nicolae Ceausescu”

“Nostalgia for the Light”

“Pina”

“Senna”

Best Picture Not Released in 2011

“Alps”

“Century of Birthing”

“Declaration of War”

“The Deep Blue Sea”

“Elena”

“Faust”

“The Kid with a Bike”

“Once Upon a Time in Anatolia”

“This Is Not a Film”

“The Turin Horse”

