A ‘Star Wars’ Rey doll so realistic you’ll think you’re living with Daisy Ridley

Star Wars: The Force Awakens star Daisy Ridley was the perfect choice to play Rey and countless people appreciate her majesty daily. If you can scrape together enough cash you'll soon be able to own an ultra-realistic mini version of the budding Jedi thanks to Hot Toys!

While the actor has just wrapped production on Star Wars: Episode VIII, The Toyark revealed the photos of the new figure which is as impressive as I've come to expect from Hot Toys. I mean, look at that face!

Among the plethora of Rey merchandise available, a Hot Toys collectible of Rey and BB-8 already exists. But this new version features the character in her grey Resistance costume. Here's the official description from Hot Toys:

In Star Wars: The Force Awaken, fans were introduced to our new heroine Rey and her incredible journey to assist the Resistance to stop the First Order”s menacing plan and find the legendary Luke Skywalker. With the Star Wars Celebration 2016 just around the corner, Hot Toys is delighted to celebrate this special occasion and is excited to introduce a new exclusive 1/6th scale collectible figure of the beloved Rey in her new Resistance outfit as seen in the epic moment of the film where we meet Luke Skywalker once again. The highly-accurate collectible figure is specially crafted based on the image of Daisy Ridley as Rey in Star Wars: The Force Awakens featuring the highly detailed head sculpt, meticulously tailored outfit as seen in the final scenes of the film, Rey”s signature staff, a blaster pistol, Luke Skywalker”s lightsaber hilt, and a hexagonal figure stand with the Resistance”s emblem. Star Wars fans, don”t miss the chance add this amazing heroine to your collection today!

And a few more images.

Hot Toys hasn't listed the price yet but their figures usually run for about $200.

[via io9]