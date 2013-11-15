Watch A$AP Rocky’s stunning new video, starring Michael K. Williams of ‘The Wire’

A$AP Rocky shows his artistic side with his new video for “Phoenix,” which stars Michael K. Williams (Omar from “The Wire”/Chalky White from “Boardwalk Empire”) and model Joan Smalls. Watch it here or below.

A gritty song about suicidal thoughts, “Phoenix” is one of the darker tracks off the Harlem rapper’s major label debut, “LongLiveA$AP.” The video — which was written and directed by Italian photographer Francesco Carrozzini — gives these themes a narrative, pairing Williams and Smalls as a beautiful couple in an ugly fight. Carrozzini shot Rocky’s L’Uomo Vogue cover for the March issue of this year.