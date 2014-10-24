Aaron Paul calls out Toys’R’Us and parents over ‘Breaking Bad’ ban hypocrisy

If you haven”t heard, a Florida mom recently went on a successful crusade to get Toys”R”Us to stop selling “Breaking Bad” action figures. According to her, she was incensed that a toy store would dare to sell toys that glorify meth “…alongside Barbie dolls and Disney characters.”

Ignoring the fact that if her kids know what “Breaking Bad” is, she has a whole 'nother set of issues she should be focused on, have you set foot in a Toys”R”Us in recent memory? Because I sure have. And if “Collectible Action Figures for Adults” having their own aisle is too close to the Barbies, maybe just don't let little Sally go down it? You know, since it also has gory “The Walking Dead” zombie busts and “Aliens” literally in the process of being shot apart.

Aaron Paul agrees and he took to Twitter to share his disbelief at the situation.

Wait, so @ToysRUs pulled all of the Breaking Bad figures from their shelves and still sells Barbie? Hmmmm…I wonder what is more damaging? – Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) October 23, 2014

Even the President – or at least his social media manager – was surprised.

“@BarackObama: Wait, are you serious about the whole @ToysRUs thing?!?” Yes I am Mr. President. Yes I am. – Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) October 23, 2014

Paul went on to make another valid point. But don't take this as a license to start pulling “age-inappropriate” things off shelves, Toys'R'Us. It's not your job to parent people's kids.

And what about all of the violent video games you sell @ToysRUs ? Do you still sell those? Florida mom really messed it up for everyone. – Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) October 23, 2014

Paul even went so far as to fight fire with fire…or petition with petition.

Here's the petition to sign to keep the toys on the shelves! This would be so fun to show the Florida mom. YeahBitch https://t.co/8iEFsLBCIn – Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) October 24, 2014

As of this writing, the petition to return “Breaking Bad” action figures to Toys'R'Us shelves has over 27,000 signatures.