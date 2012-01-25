Mamma Mia! ABBA to release first new song in nearly two decades

ABBA have announced plans to reissue “The Visitors” – the final album released by the famed disco-poppers prior to their unofficial dissolution – on April 23rd. The updated set will include a previously-unreleased demo entitled “From a Twinkling Star to a Passing Angel” as a bonus track. The song was recorded around the time of the album’s 1981 release.

“From a Twinkling Star” will stand as the first new ABBA tune to be released in nearly two decades; the last time that happened was in 1994 with the release of the boxed set “Thank You for the Music”, according to Rolling Stone.

In addition to the new song, the reissue will also include six previously-released bonus tracks, as well as a DVD featuring rare and never-before-seen footage from the archives of the Swedish group, including their last-ever live performance on the BBC series “The Late, Late Breakfast Show” in December 1982.

Any ABBA die-hards out there excited to hear the new track? Sound off below!