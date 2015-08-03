Here, allow for Abbi from ‘Broad City’ to blow your hair back with this lip-sync

#Broad City
08.03.15 3 years ago

The “Broad City” gals Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer are going head to head in the next episode of “Lip Sync Battle” on Spike TV this week, and we already know at least one performance will blow your hair back.

Jacobson steps to the mic in this sneak-peek to perform “And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going” from “Dreamgirls,” which was sung by Jennifer Hudson in the 2006 version of the film.

No word yet what Ilana may tackle on the LL Cool J-hosted show, but she looks pretty wowed here.

