ABC cancels “Selfie,” gives “Forever” a full season

The Ioan Gruffudd drama will stick around, while the Karen Gillan-John Cho comedy won't be picked up beyond its initial 13-episode order.

Key & Peele interpret President Obama”s post-midterm speech

Watch “Obama” and his anger translator react to the Republican triumph on Tuesday.

John Cena to guest on “Parks and Rec”

The WWE superstar took time off from “Monday Night Raw” this week to film his cameo, but it”s not known what he”ll be doing.

HBO teases “Togetherness”

Check out the family comedy from the Duplass brothers, starring Mark Duplass, Melanie Lynskey and Amanda Peet.