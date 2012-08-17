ABC Family orders more ‘Bunheads,’ ‘Switched at Birth,’ ‘Melissa & Joey’ & ‘Baby Daddy’

It was a good day to be a producer at ABC Family (unless you worked at the canceled “Jane by Design”), as the network ordered new seasons for “Melissa & Joey,” “Baby Daddy” and “Switched at Birth” while also extending the current season of “Bunheads.”

It will be the third season for “Melissa & Joey,” the second for “Baby Daddy” and “Switched at Birth.” “Bunheads” had received an initial 10-episode order, due to conclude with a Monday episode that’s been referred to as “the summer finale” in on-air promos. Now the show will return sometime in the winter, while the two sitcoms will be back in the spring. “Switched” begins a new batch of episodes on September 3.

“Two years ago we embarked on a bold strategy to grow the breadth and scope of original programming and create a Wednesday night summer comedy destination,” said ABC Family president Michael Riley in a statement. “The new series have resonated with our viewers, and the combination of drama, comedy and reality brings great depth to our lineup. Our stable of strong series continues to grow, and I”m thrilled with the strength of our schedule.”