ABC Family orders more ‘Bunheads,’ ‘Switched at Birth,’ ‘Melissa & Joey’ & ‘Baby Daddy’

It was a good day to be a producer at ABC Family (unless you worked at the canceled “Jane by Design”), as the network ordered new seasons for “Melissa & Joey,” “Baby Daddy” and “Switched at Birth” while also extending the current season of “Bunheads.”
It will be the third season for “Melissa & Joey,” the second for “Baby Daddy” and “Switched at Birth.” “Bunheads” had received an initial 10-episode order, due to conclude with a Monday episode that’s been referred to as “the summer finale” in on-air promos. Now the show will return sometime in the winter, while the two sitcoms will be back in the spring. “Switched” begins a new batch of episodes on September 3.
“Two years ago we embarked on a bold strategy to grow the breadth and scope of original programming and create a Wednesday night summer comedy destination,” said ABC Family president Michael Riley in a statement. “The new series have resonated with our viewers, and the combination of drama, comedy and reality brings great depth to our lineup. Our stable of strong series continues to grow, and I”m thrilled with the strength of our schedule.”
So wait, when is Switched at Birth coming back? I thought they used to refer to the next run as “coming in the fall” or even “summer.” Is it like December now?
Sorry. The press release was confusing — as cable press releases often are with regard to seasons — and there’s a new batch of Switched at Birth eps starting on September 3. I’ve updated the article to note that.
Thanks! Great news–it’s been one of my wife and I’s favorite shows to watch together. A little better overall in the first 10, but just a nice little show.
Oh Nooooooooo! So bummed that ABCFamily canceled my favorite show Jane by Design!!! Loved the characters. I guess it didn’t get enough views?
Yay Bunheads! I’m glad they’re at least getting a few more.
It is too bad as we enjoyed watching Jane by Design. It appeals to more than young teenagers. ABC chose some bad shows to renew instead.
Loved Jane by Design, so bumbed that they cancelled it. I hate when I watch a whole season and get my hopes up for A second just to find out there are no more episodes :( I really like Bunheads, reminds me of Gilmore Girls. It’s the only good show left on this channel now, let’s hope they don’t disappoint yet again!