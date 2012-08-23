ABC Family orders pilots from Jennifer Lopez, Gavin Polone

ABC is continuing its aggressive expansion of scripted programming by ordering a pair of drama pilots, “The Fosters” and “Socio.”

“The Fosters” comes from executive producer Jennifer Lopez and writers Bradley Bredeweg and Peter Paige and focuses on a multi-ethnic family of foster kids and biological kids being raised by two mothers.

Simon Fields and Greg Gugliotta will serve as executive producers on the Nuyorican Productions, Inc. and Prodco, Inc. pilot.

“Socio” was written by Adam Milch (“Greek”) and will be executive produced by Gavin Polone. Think “Dexter Jr,” because the pilot is built around a 16-year-old sociopath who becomes a prime suspect when a classmate is killed.

“ABC Family continues to find and develop original programming that adds new dimension and depth to the storytelling we offer,” blurbs Kate Juergens, executive vice president, Original Programming and Development, ABC Family. “Both these shows are headed by wonderful executive producers who know the millennial space well and know how to connect with audiences.”

The two pilots were greenlit a week after ABC Family ordered new seasons of “Switched at Birth,” “Melissa & Joey” and “Baby Daddy,” while picking up additional episodes of “Bunheads.” Lest you think ABC Family is only adding programming, the network also cancelled “Jane by Design.”