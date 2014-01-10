ABC pulls ‘The Assets’ after 2 episodes

One of the fun things about TV as a business, a thing that probably isn’t fun if your livelihood happens to depend on the shows in question, is looking at unsuccessful shows and trying to figure out the threshold for failure.
It turns out that even as midseason filler intended only as a stopgap between two halves of a season of a hit drama, there are limits and on Friday, we learned that limit:
It’s probably not that 2.92 million viewers is the threshold, because NBC has comedies that do that regularly, as does FOX. However, it’s hard to remain on the air when you do a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49.
On Friday (January 10) afternoon after West Coast closing time, ABC announced that it was pulling all future scheduled episode of the limited series “The Assets,” which did those anemic numbers in its second airing. For the next three weeks, “Shark Tank” repeats will air in the Thursday 10 p.m. slot, which will still leave at least three more unscheduled Thursdays before ABC can breath a sigh of relief and welcome “Scandal” back to the fold.
[And yes, “Shark Tank” repeats are ABC’s solution to many problems, filling the gap after “Lucky 7” was pulled after two episodes as well.]
The British-produced take on the CIA investigation that led to the discovery of mole Aldrich Ames was always intended as an eight-episode limited series, so it doesn’t get to be in the discussion for lowest-rated in-season dramas in network history, but its two airings certainly lowered some bar.
The “limited series” tag cannot, however, be stuck on the ABC Tuesday drama “Killer Women,” which premiered on January 8 to 3.96 million viewers, but only a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49. As of this second, ABC still has “Killer Women” scheduled to air next Tuesday and then ABC still has a TV Critics Association press tour panel for the show scheduled for two days after the episode airs, a panel in which ratings-based-concern could hardly not be expressed. Unlike “The Assets,” “Killer Women” was picked up as a series, even if it’s only schedule to run until the premiere of “Mind Games” on March 11. “Mind Games,” of course, comes from Kyle Killen, whose “Lone Star” and “Awake” tested the low-rated thresholds for FOX and NBC respectively.
I reached out to ABC to find out if there are any plans to make the remaining six “Assets” episodes available in any form. ABC says that their fate has yet to be determined, but they’ll let me know.
If not: They caught him.
“Killer Women” could be next after airing the 2nd episode? That panel should be uncomfortable.
I wonder why ABC are continuing to air “Betrayal” till the bitter end.
Betrayal has ended.
It ends only on Jan 19.
And this is why I try to not get suckered in by ABC shows. Sadly, I was hooked on “The Assests”. Real life is always better than fiction. I hate you ABC!!
I’m betting they’ll give it a Saturday burn-off at some point. “Zero Hour” (I watched every clock-filled episode), “666 Park Avenue” and there various other failed shows got them. ABC seems to be fairly good about that.
ABC… Already Been Canceled.
I was looking forward to more episodes of The Assets — I hope it will be made available in some form.
My sentiments exactly.
Lame! I was really enjoying it. I was really digging the 80’s cold-war vibe, the creeping paranoia of espionage, and a look inside how intelligence agencies operate. Too bad there’s no other short-season spy show set in the early 80s on TV soon, because I could really watch one. Especially if it were on basic cable so there could be more swearing.
Just watch the Americans. Much better show anyhow…
Acting was awful, but it Is a fascinating and intricate tale. Too bad you don’t count if you are over 49!
Sharman – People over 49 weren’t watching in sufficient numbers either.
-Daniel
I thought the actors did a superb job actually.
WHAT?! My husband and I love this series so far and just last night were commenting on how it is so nice to watch decent acting for a change in a miniseries!
We’re disappointed to hear if the cancellation of this series.
Really sad to see The Assets cancelled. It looked very promising and we loved it.
Sadly, it’s probably a testament to the rapidly shrinking brain power, attention-span, and good taste of our fellow Americans that shows like “Shark Tank” can get so many more views than a beautifully done show like “The Assets.” …Bummer.
I accidentally had on the evening news about a month ago. Shame on me for even calling it “news”. This was the national news, not even the local affiliate, I believe.
They ran a “story” on the real life events that this show reenacts. They kept referencing the show, which was debuting later that week. They even showed clips when discussing the actual events.
It was disgusting. So, I don’t care if this show was good or not. Good riddance.
KronicFatigue – Still slightly better than the NBC News “Why People Love Vampires” hour meant to promote “Dracula.” Slightly.
-Daniel
This is one of the reasons I quit watching regular television. When something that challenges the mind is pulled and replaced with drivel a vacuum is created that can only be filled with drivel. It serves you right! You wonder why you are becoming irrelevant? This is why!
James – Who’s becoming irrelevant?
-Daniel
Of course it had poor ratings. Even a good show will fail if you don’t promote it. This was /is a top-notch spy thriller that played like a great movie. I found it by chance and the first half hour had me begging for more. I feel cheated!
What a huge disappointment that Assets is canceled. I forgot that once I turned 50 this past year I no longer matter! My husband and I loved this show and were just telling someone about last night. Give the show a chance and promote it!
No wonder it was cancelled – it was intelligent, required the viewer to pay attention, it had subtitles, and it was based on true events. It wasn’t made for the demographic who want instant gratification and dumbed down plots and silly laughs. Please please let us know where and when we can see the remainig 6 episodes.
My sentiments exactly, Wendy. I hope we can see the remaining six episodes somewhere. BOO to ABC.
The show “The Assets” was not a failure. The ABC Marketing was a failure. The show was great.
I agree, the show is excellent and I am bitterly disappointed that I don’t get to see the rest of the story. Maybe HBO can pick it up – ABC prefers Shark Tank? They are morons.
It annoys me how quick ABC cancels shows. I’m really liking Assets & Killer Women. I also liked Lucky 7. Hopefully they’ll make the episodes they don’t air available on-line.
I just happened into “Assets” not knowing anything of what it was about. I believe that to be the reason for low ratings. The name “Assets” does not lead potential viewers for a story such as this to tune in. I really liked it and will miss it.
I loved THE Assets ! I even told some friends about it. Please give it another shot!
I kept checking my tv schedule and wondered why “The Assets” wasn’t listed – now I know, but I’m really mad that I won’t see the next six episodes. I really liked the show. Maybe it will go to Netflix – I hope, I hope.
The 2nd episode was a bit slow, but it’s a story that needs to be told & I thought they were doing a good job. Too bad it wasn’t bloody enough, soon enough, for the average ABC viewer. PBS should grab it. I’ll just get the book for now.
The one and only show I started to watch. Shame on you ABC,
Are Americans stupid!!!!! I think so… THis is a great show! One that actually occurred in our history…interesting intelligent …gives you insight into the CIA and espionage that took place vis a vis the USSR….Damn it…only stupid brain dead shows continue….
Amen. Only mindless fluff continues. I hope that PBS can obtain this series from ABC so we can watch it in its entirety. I just hope that “The Batchelor” isn’t pulled. God forbid…I may want to defect…Bill L., St Joseph, MO
When will the Network BigWigs REALIZE that the BABY BOOMERS AND THOSE >50 are the BEST Demographic that’ll have for a long time ? They’re Educated, have time on their hands , and most important to the Advertisers: they have MONEY TO SPEND. All the networks and the Advertsers need to do is to ADVERTISE/MARKET to this age group- but obviously they are too stupid to change their ways!! And they wonder why CABLE is Killing them in the Ratings!
EDK – Since this keeps coming up, I feel like saying it again: “The Assets” wasn’t cancelled because it did poorly with young viewers. It was cancelled because it did poorly with ALL viewers. I assure you that if seven million viewers 49-65 had watched “The Assets,” it would have continued to air for its full run even with those demos. It was cancelled because, by the measurement of the ratings system, it failed. Obviously there were some people who enjoyed it, though!
[Also, the value of the 18-49 demo isn’t in their available money, but in their changeable spending habits. The assumption advertisers make about older viewers is NOT that they don’t have money, it’s that they aren’t going to be swayed to spend that money on a new productive based on a commercial. You can either be insulted or complimented by that.]
-Daniel
so dissappointed, i really was enjoying the show
I loved this show. Most of their comedy shows suck. Scandal is the leader. Who wants to watch Shark Tank? You guys suck!
Went to dinner and on the way home was thinking about watching “the Assets”. Checked my DVR when I got home and was extremely disappointed!! I’m 24yr old and I was loving this show! Please release the remaining episodes!!
This is insane. ABC ought to be ashamed of itself. This was important world history and it had to be developed properly. I thoroughly anticipated watching all eight episodes.
I’m 60 years old — I would never have though 30 years ago that I would one day have 900+ TV channels to chose from and nothing to watch. Assets had great potential and I was looking forward to seeing it develop.
Go figure…I pick one short series to watch on TV and stayed home to watch it , only to see Shark Tank in its place. I would have gone to the movies if I had known earlier this evening. Hope to see the other 6 episodes sometime.
That sucks I really liked this show. It’s apart of our American history.
If this where seinfeld it would have been cancelled too I guess attention spans are terribly short now, or just too many dumb tv executives.
Quit getting me interested in good shows then pulling them because I’m not 18-49 and watch non-talented singer shows or chefs cook food no one eats !
The Assets gone?? Thank the good Lord and ABC! An absolute turkey: the agent in charge is squirm-inducing, Ames is a hopeless drip; the acting…the directing… The only surprise: British-produced??! I guess even the Brits can lay the odd egg……
I think the biggest reason it was pulled was because so many people didn’t know it was there! My husband and I are avid tv watchers, and I knew little to nothing about this show until it was mentioned in the TV Guide magazine AFTER IT HAD STARTED! We watched the first episode on Xfinity demand, then set our DVR to catch the next episodes. And then it is cancelled?
Heck, ABC – you could have “sold” this show with more advertising dollars. It has a good premise, solid acting, intelligent scripts and it was appealing! PLEASE, PLEASE at least “burn off” the remaining 6 episodes. To end it where it did is so unfair to the viewers who had invested their time in the show!!!
I think a few more episodes of “The Assets” would have proven to be an Asset to us all! The stimulating conversation at the office cooler about “The Assets” was generating serious interest. Is there another station we could contact about airing this intriguing series??? Can it be purchased as Downton Abbey is???
I can’t believe this show was cancelled! I came on here trying to find out why it hadn’t aired again and find this out, I’ve been waiting for it all week. Why the hell does the 0 – 30 year old demographic get to decide what the rest of us watch???? I won’t ever start watching anything new on ABC again.
My husband and I enjoyed Assets. Sure hope the last six episodes are aired sometime.
It is a mistake to cancel The Assets. The story is worth finishing. I also like Killer Women…keep it coming.
THis just pisses me off! i was getting into the show The Assets. It must have hit real close to home for the show to go off the air. THIS IS A REAL DISAPPOINTMENT.
One of the best series on tv disappointed they canceled it
I really enjoyed the first two episodes! I’m so disappointed it’s been canceled.
I have been looking for the third episode of The Assets and finally found this article here saying it was cancelled. Like others who posted here I am in the over 50 crowd and was captivated by the first two episodes. So incredibly disappointed it’s been cancelled. Maybe they can pass it on to one of the networks that do true crime programming. I know how it ends, but I still wanted to watch the story unfold. It made for great crime drama.
My girlfriend and I are recent college graduates and both 23. We both loved the show and are sad to see it gone. Even the younger demographic enjoyed it.. Oh and my girlfriend is (unfortunately) a huge fan of reality tv. Even she was captivated by the fact filled “slow” moving miniseries. Just thought it was worth mentioning that even young educated viewers could indeed be swayed by deeper tv. ABC made a huge mistake, please rectify this by making the last six episodes available elsewhere.
I LOVED THE SHOW SOMETHING IS WRONG WITH abc
Very disappointed that ABC cancels another show after only 2 episodes (I actually watched the 2 eps of the lucky 7 as well). Went to watch it on my DVR and when it didn’t record searched for the skinny online. I don’t understand why they cant burn off the episodes or at least make them available on demand. I’m done with investing time in any new ABC shows.
I am so bummed! I really liked this show and was hooked! (I’m 44). Granted I did watch it On Demand due to my schedule. Not sure if that skews ratings?
Really!!!! I loved this show. I am not encouraged to watch any ABC programming.
What a shame. We really liked the show
Dang! I’d gotten hooked! Guess my demographic doesn’t count for anything.
I only found out today the show was cancelled. I was hooked after the first 2 shows and totally disappointed it won’t be on anymore. Great storyline, real actors, riveting drama which is something of a rarity to seeing on ABC TV. Just let me know when/where to find the rest of the episodes.
I thought The Assets was a fascinating series, but I am a Cold War historian. I sure hope ABC will air the remaining episodes perhaps On Demand, Amazon Video or Netflix.
The Assets WAS A GREAT SHOW!!! I was so looking forward to subsequent shows and am so disappointed to find its been cancelled. BIG MISTAKE! It was brilliant. Fire the gutless tasteless cretin(s) who made that decision.
Could it have really exploited the real truth of what is REALLY going on since it was Yanked!!! Makes yon wonder who really wanted it off the air. Our tv intelliigence is at a 2nd grade level with way too many dumb reality shows. Something adult and truthful gets cut. Food for thought.