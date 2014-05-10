ABC renews ‘Last Man Standing,’ orders ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ and ‘Cristela’

ABC's last bubble show has been spared!

It's not a big surprise but “Last Man Standing,” a consistent under-the-radar success for ABC on Friday nights, has been picked up for a fourth season.

The “Last Man Standing” pickup comes after Friday's late renewal for “Nashville” and leaves ABC with no remaining shows in limbo.

ABC also continued its restocking of the pantry after the cancellations of comedies including “Trophy Wife,” “Super Fun Night” and “Mixology” by picking up a pair of new sitcoms.

Joining ABC's schedule for the 2014-15 season are “Cristela” and “Fresh Off the Boat,” which will combine with the previously ordered “Black-ish” to give ABC a comedy slate positively bursting with somewhat segregated diversity.

“Fresh Off The Boat” comes from “Don't Trust the B**** in Apartment 23” creator Nahnatchka Kahn and follows in the footsteps of this season's period coming-of-age comedies. Set in the '90s, it's the story of Eddie (Hudson Yang), a hip-hop-loving 12-year-old who moves from to Washington, DC from Orlando with his parents (Randall Park and Constance Wu). The comedy is based on Eddie Huang's memoir of the same name and also stars Forrest Wheeler and Ian Chen.

“Cristela” was created by Cristela Alonzo and Kevin Hench and stars Alonzo as a sixth-year law student who gets an unpaid internship at a prestigious law firm only to discover that her working class Mexican-American family isn't entirely supportive of her upward mobility. Carlos Ponce, Terri Hoyos, Andrew Leeds and Sam McMurray co-star in this 20th Century Fox TV production.

Check out a “Cristela” pic below:

Anything pique your interest?