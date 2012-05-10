ABC renews ‘The Bachelor,’ ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ ‘Shark Tank’

Following a round of renewals for the network’s scripted programs earlier today, ABC has moved on to the reality-show arena, awarding pickups to “The Bachelor,” “Dancing with the Stars” and “Shark Tank” for next season.

This will be the shows’ 17th, 15th, and 4th seasons, respectively.

