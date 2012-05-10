ABC renews ‘The Bachelor,’ ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ ‘Shark Tank’

Following a round of renewals for the network’s scripted programs earlier today, ABC has moved on to the reality-show arena, awarding pickups to “The Bachelor,” “Dancing with the Stars” and “Shark Tank” for next season.
This will be the shows’ 17th, 15th, and 4th seasons, respectively.
What do you think of the renewals, reality show fans? Will you be tuning in to any of these shows next season? Sound off in the comments!
