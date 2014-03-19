ABC sets ‘Scandal’ finale for April, gives ‘Once Upon a Time’ a two-hour sendoff

ABC has set its Spring 2014 finale dates, which include the anticipated early exit for the truncated season of “Scandal,” plus a two-hour finale for “Once Upon a Time.”

As was previously announced, “The Neighbors” will wrap up its second season on Friday, April 11. Barring abnormal affection from ABC brass, this will probably be the series finale for “The Neighbors,” though Goonies never say die. ABC will be wrapping its Friday lineup in protracted fashion. “Last Man Standing” will end on Friday, April 25, though the Tim Allen comedy seems a safe bet to be renewed. Then you'll get new episodes of “Shark Tank” through Friday, May 16.

With its season order trimmed to accommodate Kerry Washington's pregnancy, “Scandal” will conclude on April 17, while “Grey's Anatomy” is set to run through May 15, though the hospital drama won't get a two-hour finale this year.

The only ABC two-hour drama finale will be “Once Upon a Time” on May 11. That evening will also be finale night for “Revenge.” Spring hit “Resurrection” will complete its limited run the previous week on May 4, making way for that extra hour of “Once.” The “America's Funniest Home Videos” finale will be on May 18, though I've yet to meet anybody who can distinguish between new “AFHV” episodes and repeats.

When it comes to Mondays, “Castle” will conclude on May 12, while “Dancing with the Stars” will have its latest finale on the 19th and then with a two-hour results special on the 20th.

“Dancing” will be able to take over Tuesday on the 20th because “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “The Goldbergs” and “Trophy Wife” will have their finales on the 13th.

Finally, ABC will do a two-tier set of Wednesday finales. “Suburgatory” and “Nashville” will both have finales on May 14th, while “The Middle,” “Modern Family” and “Mixology” will end on the 21st, with “The Middle” getting an hour-long finale.

Finales for “Mind Games” and “Once Upon a Time in Wonderland” weren't announced in ABC's release. Network sources say those dates are still TBD. [UPDATE: Granted that I was told the “Wonderland” date was TBD, ABC had previously announced an April 3 finale. That's still probably where it is.]